The National Agricultural Exhibition Centre in Stoneleigh Park hosts the British Showjumping National Championships among many other events throughout the year. Finding hotels near Stoneleigh Park will help you make the most of your time in Warwickshire, whether you’re there to spectate, support or compete.
We’ve included a great selection of accommodation by type – not just hotels near Stoneleigh Park, but guesthouses, B&Bs and holiday lets, too, so you can easily find what you’re looking for. Distances are calculated in driving distance to the venue (CV8 2LZ).
- Hotels near Stoneleigh Park
- Guest houses, inns and B&Bs near Stoneleigh Park
- Holiday lets and apartments near Stoneleigh Park
Hotels near Stoneleigh Park
Woodland Grange, Blackdown
Distance to Stoneleigh: 2.5 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: |
View at booking.com
Chesford Grange Hotel, Kenilworth
Distance to Stoneleigh: 4 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: |
View at booking.com
The Peacock Townhouse Hotel, Kenilworth
Distance to Stoneleigh: 4.2 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: |
View at booking.com
Premier Inn Leamington Spa Town Centre
Distance to Stoneleigh: 4.2 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: |
View at premierinn.com
Travelodge Regent Hotel Leamington Spa
Distance to Stoneleigh: 4.3 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: |
View at travelodge.co.uk
The Kenilworth, Kenilworth
Distance to Stoneleigh: 4.5 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: |
View at booking.com
Holiday Inn, Kenilworth
Distance to Stoneleigh: 4.7 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: |
View at booking.com
The Abbey Field, Kenilworth
Distance to Stoneleigh: 5.2 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: |
View at booking.com
The Old Bakery, Kenilworth
Distance to Stoneleigh: 5.2 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: |
View at booking.com
The Warwickshire Hotel and Country Club, Leek Wooton
Distance to Stoneleigh: 5.6 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: |
View at booking.com
Premier Inn Coventry Earlsdon Park
Distance to Stoneleigh: 6.6 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: |
View at premierinn.com
Travelodge Coventry Binley
Distance to Stoneleigh: 8.6 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: |
View at travelodge.co.uk
Guest houses, inns and B&Bs near Stoneleigh Park
Stoneleigh Park Lodge, Stoneleigh Park
Distance to Stoneleigh: <1 mile | Type: Guesthouse | Trip Advisor rating: |
View at booking.com
The Oak, Baginton
Distance to Stoneleigh: 3.2 miles | Type: B&B | Trip Advisor rating: |
View at booking.com
Old Mill, Baginton
Distance to Stoneleigh: 3.2 miles | Type: Inn | Trip Advisor rating: |
View at booking.com
The Dakota, Baginton
Distance to Stoneleigh: 3.5 miles | Type: B&B | Trip Advisor rating: |
View at booking.com
The Spinney, Weston under Wetherley
Distance to Stoneleigh: 3.9 miles | Type: Guesthouse | Trip Advisor rating: |
View at booking.com
Wethele Manor, Weston under Wetherly
Distance to Stoneleigh: 4.5 miles | Type: Guesthouse | Trip Advisor rating: |
View at booking.com
Holiday lets and apartments near Stoneleigh Park
Northum Place, Leamington Spa
Distance to Stoneleigh: 3.2 miles | Type: 2-bed apartment | Trip Advisor rating: |
View at booking.com
Crossway Accommodation, Finham
Distance to Stoneleigh: 3.6 miles | Type: 1-bed apartment | Trip Advisor rating: |
View at booking.com
Dunara Suites, Leamington Spa
Distance to Stoneleigh: 3.7 miles | Type: 2-bed apartment | Trip Advisor rating: |
View at booking.com
Jasmine Grove, Leamington Spa
Distance to Stoneleigh: 3.9 miles | Type: 2-bed house | Trip Advisor rating: |
View at booking.com
Gretna Road Home, Finham
Distance to Stoneleigh: 4.1 miles | Type: 4-bed holiday let | Trip Advisor rating: |
View at booking.com
Buckley Road Leamington Spa
Distance to Stoneleigh: 4.2 miles | Type: 3-bed apartment | Trip Advisor rating: |
View at booking.com
Ebourne Close, Kenilworth
Distance to Stoneleigh: 4.6 miles | Type: 1-bed apartment | Trip Advisor rating: |
View at booking.com
Hock-tide Cottage, Kenilworth
Distance to Stoneleigh: 4.9 miles | Type: 1-bed holiday let | Trip Advisor rating: |
View at booking.com
Park Hill Studio, Kenilworth
Distance to Stoneleigh: 5 miles | Type: 1-bed apartment | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |
View at booking.com
Castle Hill Apartment, Kenilworth
Distance to Stoneleigh: 5.3 miles | Type: 1-bed apartment | Trip Advisor rating: |
View at booking.com
