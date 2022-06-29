{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
Trending:

Seeking somewhere to stay near Stoneleigh Park? Here are some options near by

Georgia Guerin Georgia Guerin

  • Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy. Learn more

    • The National Agricultural Exhibition Centre in Stoneleigh Park hosts the British Showjumping National Championships among many other events throughout the year. Finding hotels near Stoneleigh Park will help you make the most of your time in Warwickshire, whether you’re there to spectate, support or compete.

    We’ve included a great selection of accommodation by type – not just hotels near Stoneleigh Park, but guesthouses, B&Bs and holiday lets, too, so you can easily find what you’re looking for. Distances are calculated in driving distance to the venue (CV8 2LZ).

    Hotels near Stoneleigh Park

    Woodland Grange, Blackdown

    Distance to Stoneleigh: 2.5 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating:  |

    View at booking.com

    Chesford Grange Hotel, Kenilworth

    Distance to Stoneleigh: 4 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating:  |

    View at booking.com

    The Peacock Townhouse Hotel, Kenilworth

    Distance to Stoneleigh: 4.2 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating:  |

    View at booking.com

    Premier Inn Leamington Spa Town Centre

    Distance to Stoneleigh: 4.2 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating:  |

    View at premierinn.com

    Travelodge Regent Hotel Leamington Spa

    Distance to Stoneleigh: 4.3 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating:  |

    View at travelodge.co.uk

    The Kenilworth, Kenilworth

    Distance to Stoneleigh: 4.5 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating:  |

    View at booking.com

    Holiday Inn, Kenilworth

    Distance to Stoneleigh: 4.7 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating:  |

    View at booking.com

    The Abbey Field, Kenilworth

    Distance to Stoneleigh: 5.2 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating:  |

    View at booking.com

    The Old Bakery, Kenilworth

    Distance to Stoneleigh: 5.2 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating:  |

    View at booking.com

    The Warwickshire Hotel and Country Club, Leek Wooton

    Distance to Stoneleigh: 5.6 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating:  |

    View at booking.com

    Premier Inn Coventry Earlsdon Park

    Distance to Stoneleigh: 6.6 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating:  |

    View at premierinn.com

    Travelodge Coventry Binley

    Distance to Stoneleigh: 8.6 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating:  |

    View at travelodge.co.uk

    Guest houses, inns and B&Bs near Stoneleigh Park

    Stoneleigh Park Lodge, Stoneleigh Park

    Distance to Stoneleigh: <1 mile | Type: Guesthouse | Trip Advisor rating:  |

    View at booking.com

    The Oak, Baginton

    Distance to Stoneleigh: 3.2 miles | Type: B&B | Trip Advisor rating:  |

    View at booking.com

    Old Mill, Baginton

    Distance to Stoneleigh: 3.2 miles | Type: Inn | Trip Advisor rating:  |

    View at booking.com

    The Dakota, Baginton

    Distance to Stoneleigh: 3.5 miles | Type: B&B | Trip Advisor rating:  |

    View at booking.com

    The Spinney, Weston under Wetherley

    Distance to Stoneleigh: 3.9 miles | Type: Guesthouse | Trip Advisor rating:  |

    View at booking.com

    Wethele Manor, Weston under Wetherly

    Distance to Stoneleigh: 4.5 miles | Type: Guesthouse | Trip Advisor rating:  |

    View at booking.com

    Holiday lets and apartments near Stoneleigh Park

    Northum Place, Leamington Spa

    Distance to Stoneleigh: 3.2 miles | Type: 2-bed apartment | Trip Advisor rating:  |

    View at booking.com

    Crossway Accommodation, Finham

    Distance to Stoneleigh: 3.6 miles | Type: 1-bed apartment | Trip Advisor rating:  |

    View at booking.com

    Dunara Suites, Leamington Spa

    Distance to Stoneleigh: 3.7 miles | Type: 2-bed apartment | Trip Advisor rating:  |

    View at booking.com

    Jasmine Grove, Leamington Spa

    Distance to Stoneleigh: 3.9 miles | Type: 2-bed house | Trip Advisor rating:  |

    View at booking.com

    Gretna Road Home, Finham

    Distance to Stoneleigh: 4.1 miles | Type: 4-bed holiday let | Trip Advisor rating:  |

    View at booking.com

    Buckley Road Leamington Spa

    Distance to Stoneleigh: 4.2 miles | Type: 3-bed apartment | Trip Advisor rating:  |

    View at booking.com

    Ebourne Close, Kenilworth

    Distance to Stoneleigh: 4.6 miles | Type: 1-bed apartment | Trip Advisor rating:  |

    View at booking.com

    Hock-tide Cottage, Kenilworth

    Distance to Stoneleigh: 4.9 miles | Type: 1-bed holiday let | Trip Advisor rating:  |

    View at booking.com

    Park Hill Studio, Kenilworth

    Distance to Stoneleigh: 5 miles | Type: 1-bed apartment | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |

    View at booking.com

    Castle Hill Apartment, Kenilworth

    Distance to Stoneleigh: 5.3 miles | Type: 1-bed apartment | Trip Advisor rating:  |

    View at booking.com

    You might also like:

    Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.

    You may like...