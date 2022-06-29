



The National Agricultural Exhibition Centre in Stoneleigh Park hosts the British Showjumping National Championships among many other events throughout the year. Finding hotels near Stoneleigh Park will help you make the most of your time in Warwickshire, whether you’re there to spectate, support or compete.

We’ve included a great selection of accommodation by type – not just hotels near Stoneleigh Park, but guesthouses, B&Bs and holiday lets, too, so you can easily find what you’re looking for. Distances are calculated in driving distance to the venue (CV8 2LZ).

Hotels near Stoneleigh Park

Woodland Grange, Blackdown

Distance to Stoneleigh: 2.5 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: |

View at booking.com

Chesford Grange Hotel, Kenilworth

Distance to Stoneleigh: 4 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: |

View at booking.com

The Peacock Townhouse Hotel, Kenilworth

Distance to Stoneleigh: 4.2 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: |

View at booking.com

Premier Inn Leamington Spa Town Centre

Distance to Stoneleigh: 4.2 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: |

View at premierinn.com

Travelodge Regent Hotel Leamington Spa

Distance to Stoneleigh: 4.3 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: |

View at travelodge.co.uk

The Kenilworth, Kenilworth

Distance to Stoneleigh: 4.5 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: |

View at booking.com

Holiday Inn, Kenilworth

Distance to Stoneleigh: 4.7 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: |

View at booking.com

The Abbey Field, Kenilworth

Distance to Stoneleigh: 5.2 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: |

View at booking.com

The Old Bakery, Kenilworth

Distance to Stoneleigh: 5.2 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: |

View at booking.com

The Warwickshire Hotel and Country Club, Leek Wooton

Distance to Stoneleigh: 5.6 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: |

View at booking.com

Premier Inn Coventry Earlsdon Park

Distance to Stoneleigh: 6.6 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: |

View at premierinn.com

Travelodge Coventry Binley

Distance to Stoneleigh: 8.6 miles | Type: Hotel | Trip Advisor rating: |

View at travelodge.co.uk

Guest houses, inns and B&Bs near Stoneleigh Park

Stoneleigh Park Lodge, Stoneleigh Park

Distance to Stoneleigh: <1 mile | Type: Guesthouse | Trip Advisor rating: |

View at booking.com

The Oak, Baginton

Distance to Stoneleigh: 3.2 miles | Type: B&B | Trip Advisor rating: |

View at booking.com

Old Mill, Baginton

Distance to Stoneleigh: 3.2 miles | Type: Inn | Trip Advisor rating: |

View at booking.com

The Dakota, Baginton

Distance to Stoneleigh: 3.5 miles | Type: B&B | Trip Advisor rating: |

View at booking.com

The Spinney, Weston under Wetherley

Distance to Stoneleigh: 3.9 miles | Type: Guesthouse | Trip Advisor rating: |

View at booking.com

Wethele Manor, Weston under Wetherly

Distance to Stoneleigh: 4.5 miles | Type: Guesthouse | Trip Advisor rating: |

View at booking.com

Holiday lets and apartments near Stoneleigh Park

Northum Place, Leamington Spa

Distance to Stoneleigh: 3.2 miles | Type: 2-bed apartment | Trip Advisor rating: |

View at booking.com

Crossway Accommodation, Finham

Distance to Stoneleigh: 3.6 miles | Type: 1-bed apartment | Trip Advisor rating: |

View at booking.com

Dunara Suites, Leamington Spa

Distance to Stoneleigh: 3.7 miles | Type: 2-bed apartment | Trip Advisor rating: |

View at booking.com

Jasmine Grove, Leamington Spa

Distance to Stoneleigh: 3.9 miles | Type: 2-bed house | Trip Advisor rating: |

View at booking.com

Gretna Road Home, Finham

Distance to Stoneleigh: 4.1 miles | Type: 4-bed holiday let | Trip Advisor rating: |

View at booking.com

Buckley Road Leamington Spa

Distance to Stoneleigh: 4.2 miles | Type: 3-bed apartment | Trip Advisor rating: |

View at booking.com

Ebourne Close, Kenilworth

Distance to Stoneleigh: 4.6 miles | Type: 1-bed apartment | Trip Advisor rating: |

View at booking.com

Hock-tide Cottage, Kenilworth

Distance to Stoneleigh: 4.9 miles | Type: 1-bed holiday let | Trip Advisor rating: |

View at booking.com

Park Hill Studio, Kenilworth

Distance to Stoneleigh: 5 miles | Type: 1-bed apartment | Trip Advisor rating: Not yet rated |

View at booking.com

Castle Hill Apartment, Kenilworth

Distance to Stoneleigh: 5.3 miles | Type: 1-bed apartment | Trip Advisor rating: |

View at booking.com

