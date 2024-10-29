



Dressage has been “in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons” – but this will act as a force for positive change.

This was the message from British Dressage (BD) CEO Jason Brautigam, as he announced a new equine welfare action plan, at the BD AGM on 18 October.

“This will feature at the core of our strategy for the next four-year cycle,” Mr Brautigam said.

“Dressage has been in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons, but we want to use the events of this summer as a catalyst for change and a positive force for good.”

The plan will include a designated welfare and officials officer, appointed to the head office team, who will manage and increase awareness of the whistleblowing and escalation processes.

Currently, welfare report forms are available on the BD website, which can be submitted by members of the public to the sports operations team for further review and follow-up action by BD’s independent welfare panel.

Other than an initial acknowledgement of receipt, all welfare reports have up to this point been dealt with confidentially and directly with the member. BD is looking into establishing a formal yellow card warning system for minor offences, in line with the FEI, and increasing the level of reporting for all welfare incidents – which includes eliminations as well as warnings, with a framework to support training and education for reoffenders.

Stewarding was also in the spotlight; BD is to launch a new steward development programme, as well as a full review of the welfare guidance to all officials. Mr Brautigam added that BD is exploring the possibility of establishing a new voluntary role of welfare marshals at competitions – but that this is “probably a longer-term aim”.

He said: “We’ll also be working closely with the FEI and our colleagues across other national federations to review the rules governing the sport, to ensure we encourage best practice.”

This will include marking schemes that “reward a harmonious and natural way of going” and “critical assessment of the movements required in tests at higher levels, and the demands this places on the horse, including the coefficient marks.”

The aim is to “ensure that correct riding and training methods are rewarded, focusing on harmony over tension and submission” and Mr Brautigam referenced a give and retake of the reins as a movement that could be included at higher levels – this was also advocated for by Carl Hester.

Mr Brautigam also made reference to adapting rider skills tests – which are currently unique to BD Youth squad competitions – and potentially using these in the future to qualify for progression up the levels.

BD membership and horse registrations rose through 2023 and into 2024. Membership peaked at 19,150 in midsummer, BD’s highest-ever level, but overall starter numbers are down 11.8% in 2024, which has increased pressure on competition organisers to turn a profit.

Attendance was also down at the national championships, which averages a loss of £30,000 per year. Mr Brautigam reaffirmed the board’s commitment to continue running an annual flagship championship but said critical decisions would have to be made elsewhere.

“We’re not alone when it comes to these commercial pressures,” he said. “Our membership fees, or entry fees, haven’t kept pace with inflation, so that’s something we’re critically assessing. I think it’s going to be a dual-pronged attack because I also think we’ve probably got too many fixtures.

“We’re looking at a consolidation. We want to increase the number of competitors per class; those class sizes need to go up to ensure we have financially viable shows for our venues.

“We may need to look at restricting to two shows per month per venue, to make sure they become competitive. But it’s always a balance, we’ve got to make sure there are sufficient opportunities for people at all levels and that people don’t have to travel too far to compete.

“Alongside that, we’re looking at the costs, our entry fees will be going up and more information will follow in December.”

To stay up to date with all the breaking news throughout London International and more, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout Pau five-star, London International and more with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now