New partnership aims to ‘improve the lives of horses in Britain’ – while Thelwell supports Shetlands





Agria has been named British Equestrian’s equine insurance partner, with the aim “to improve the lives of horses in Britain”.

The partnership pledges to “bring to life the key social impact areas” in which BEF and Agria are aligned, including equine welfare, wellbeing and sustainability, through a range of content, training and initiatives. There will be a focus on the BEF’s Charter for the Horse, launched in April, “namely empathy, care, respect, consideration and ethics and learning”.

“At Agria we are very aware that a healthy horse is a happy horse — and vice versa,” said Agria CEO Vicki Wentworth.

“Along with our team of Agria-sponsored riders and partners, we put a lot of energy into content creation and communication around welfare, especially around the five key domains of nutrition, environment, health, behaviour and mental state. So, working more closely with British Equestrian as their equine insurance partner is a brilliant next step, especially as equestrianism works to ensure all riders put the care of the horse first, throughout its lifetime.”

An Agria spokesperson added that the partnership will help “spread more widely the information and best practice all owners and riders need to know to keep their horse as healthy as possible”.

“We’re very proud to combine our own assets and knowledge with the extensive expertise of the BEF and its member bodies through this partnership, to provide the equestrian community with the very best support and information possible, especially around welfare and education,” said Ms Wentworth.

BEF CEO Jim Eyre said the partnership is an “exciting step” in the governing body’s commitment to “enhancing knowledge, empathy and understanding for equine participants at every level”.

“Our emphasis on welfare, sustainability and wellness aligns perfectly with Agria’s expertise and passion for helping horse owners create the best environment for lifelong healthy partnerships with their horses,” he said.

“Agria’s partnership and support comes at a welcome time, as we collectively focus on our responsibilities as guardians of the horse and of the sector.”

Thelwell’s continued support of the Shetland Pony Grand National

For the second season, the late cartoonist Norman Thelwell’s Thelwell Estate will support Cherhill Shetlands in the Shetland Pony Grand National. The stud’s Oldeworlde Daniel and young jockey Fleur Smith have been selected among the nine runners in the class at London International Horse Show (18-22 December).

The Shetland Pony Grand National’s 2024 charity is the Bob Champion Cancer Trust. Fleur and Oldeworlde Daniel will wear the Aldaniti colours – worn by Bob Champion when he overcame cancer to win the 1981 Grand National with Aldaniti – by permission of Barkfold Manor Stud following Oldeworlde Daniel’s victory in the Shetland race at the Bob Champion Cancer Trust charity race day at Wincanton racecourse in October 2023.

“We are delighted that Oldeworlde Daniel and Fleur will be representing Cherhill Shetlands in the Shetland Pony Grand National at London International. It is a true honour to own one of the ponies selected to take part in this prolific event,” said Isabella Bride, Cherhill Shetlands founder.

“Not only am I proud of Daniel and Fleur but of our whole team of riders who work tirelessly in all weathers, all year round to keep both themselves and the ponies in top-notch condition.

“Thelwell has been a brilliant supporter of Cherhill Shetlands throughout 2023 and 2024. It is fantastic that they were our sponsor when Daniel had his very first race at the South of England Show last year and we are now looking forward to having them supporting Daniel at London this December.”

David Thelwell and his sister Penny added that they have “really enjoyed” meeting some of the Cherhill ponies this year, “some of them reminding us fondly of our father’s prolific illustrations”.

“The passion and determination for ponies is apparent within Cherhill in both ponies and riders, and we’re thrilled that this spirit, that is wholly synonymous with Thelwell, lives on and will be represented at this year’s London International Horse Show. Dad would be delighted,” they said.

British Dressage announces official wine supplier

Winners at the BD 2024 NAF Five Star winter championships, and 2025 Le Mieux nationals, will enjoy a celebratory drink thanks to a new partnership between BD and English wine manufacturers Gusbourne.

BD members can also buy Gusbourne wine through exclusive partnership rates through the members area.

“We are incredibly pleased about this opportunity for BD to partner with Gusbourne, the premium English vintage wine producer. With sustainability at its core, we are incredibly proud of what Gusbourne has achieved over the last 20 years in developing their estate and we look forward to sharing their story to our community,” said BD commercial manager Chris Phillips.

“The partnership will present an exciting opportunity for members to taste Gusbourne through exclusive member benefits and onsite experiences at the Gusbourne estate.”

