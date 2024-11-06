‘He was full of life’: firefighters urge public to think after veteran horse terrified by fireworks had to be put down





A 30-year-old horse who was a “fantastic partner” and “full of life” had to be put down after he was terrified by fireworks being let off nearby.

Firefighters from Essex County Fire and Rescue Service shared the story of Claude, urging people to let neighbours know if they plan to let fireworks off, or go to organised displays.

“I share this post in consideration of animals like Claude,” a spokesperson for Newport Fire Station said.

“Claude was scared by fireworks and in a frantic state he ended up in a position he couldn’t get up from.”

The spokesperson said Newport crews and the service’s animal rescue unit were sent to the scene and worked hard to get Claude out of his stable.

“Unfortunately Claude didn’t have the strength to get up after being exhausted and in an uncomfortable position,” the spokesperson added. “All the crew from Newport are thinking of Claire and her family at this difficult time.

“This type of incident sticks with everyone involved and can be very traumatic. So please, if you’re planning on having fireworks, let your neighbours know. If you can, go to an organised event.”

Claire thanked the fire service, especially the Newport crew.

“Claude, a veteran of the Qunedon, Clavering and Newport bridleways and pictured here on the Newmarket gallops during a charity event, became cast in his stable,” she said.

“It is the dilemma of all horse owners whether to stable or keep a horse out at grass during the fireworks season. This time I chose wrongly.

“The kindness and consideration shown by the crew was amazing and I will always be grateful, but unfortunately, once extracted from the stable, the attending vet advised Claude should be euthanised. RIP Claude, a fantastic partner in many adventures.”

