MPs invited to discuss ‘much-needed change’ to firework regulations





MPs have been invited to discuss “much-needed” improvements to firework regulations, with the aim of raising awareness among “those who have the power to bring about change”.

Redwings has launched a campaign to better protect equines from the “fear, injury, illness and worse” that fireworks can cause. As part of the campaign, the charity is co-hosting a drop-in event for MPs in Westminster on 30 October, with other members of the Fireworks Working Group. The group includes animal welfare charities, as well as PTSD UK, the Children’s Burns Trust and Service Dogs UK.

“The event will highlight the adverse impact of fireworks, not only on horses but on other animals, people and the environment, with the aim of raising awareness among those who have the power to bring about change,” said Helen Whitelegg, Redwings campaigns and policy manager, adding that owners are urged to contact their MPs to ask them to attend.

Redwings hosted a round table with charities, vets, police and a barrister to discuss the Animal Welfare Act in relation to fireworks (news, 23 May) – and although it was agreed that the act is a “very good piece of legislation”, there is no specific mention of fireworks, so the “focus needs to be on better regulation”.

“The act was never designed to tackle fireworks – and it only addresses issues relating to animals, so you still have the impact on veterans and the environment. It’s not a catch-all approach,” Helen told H&H.

“So we would really like to focus on the regulations themselves, because that is ultimately where the problem comes from.”

Calls for change continue to grow; this month MP Sarah Owen introduced a private members’ bill in parliament to restrict the noise and sale of fireworks. The bill’s second reading will be on 17 January 2025.

A new Social Market Foundation report, sponsored by the RSPCA, found that of 1,000 British adults surveyed, there was a “broad support for tougher rules on fireworks”, and “openness towards newer kinds of animal-friendly displays”.

“We understand that many enjoy fireworks, but we can’t hide that many animals find fireworks deeply distressing and some end up injured or even lose their lives. We have campaigned for years urging the Government to revise fireworks regulations – ensuring they can be enjoyed responsibly, while better protecting animals,” said RSPCA campaigns manager Carrie Stones, adding that a review of regulations will protect animals and that the report’s findings show “the majority of people support this”.

Scotland has made progress with firework regulation with the introduction of the Fireworks and Pyrotechnic Articles (Scotland) Act in 2022, which includes restrictions on when fireworks can be sold, and local authorities having the powers to grant control zones. But a Scottish Government spokesperson confirmed to H&H that the timeframe for implementing a licensing scheme has been pushed back to 2026 owing to “financial pressures the Scottish Government is facing”.

A firework display has taken place near horse owner Debora Benson’s farm for the past four years and last year’s event was “like being in a war zone”. She believes the regulations do not go far enough, and she would like to see firework noise limits – and for display organisers to consider using silent fireworks.

“We don’t want to stop people having fun, we just want to avoid the loud bangs that can cause panic – it’s about compromise. There are well-meaning people who do good things for the community in organising displays, but they don’t understand how traumatic it is for animals or anyone with PTSD,” she said.

To stay up to date with all the breaking news throughout Maryland, Pau, London International and more, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout Pau five-star, London International and more with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now