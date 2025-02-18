Government hears from owners on fireworks – after 130 horses have died





Thounsands of people have told the Government in detail about the devastating impact of fireworks – including the deaths of more than 130 horses.

Welfare charity Redwings presented the results of its recent survey to Justin Madders, parliamentary under-secretary at the Government’s department for business and trade, in a meeting with members of the Fireworks Working Group – a coalition of both people and animal welfare charities, including Redwings – on 4 February.

The survey was completed by more than 5,000 people, over 90% of whom said increased use of low-noise fireworks and firework alternatives would benefit horses. The results showed that 67.9% had experience of horses’ being negatively affected.

This included those put down as a result of fireworks, and some had escaped from fields and been hit by vehicles. Aborting foals, colic symptoms and escaping from stables were also reported. Almost all respondents, 94.8%, said fireworks should be more tightly regulated.

Redwings campaigns and policy manager Helen Whitelegg said the response rate to the survey was high – more than 5,000 within five weeks.

“While all self-selecting surveys can experience some respondent bias, it is nevertheless clear that there are very strong feelings on this issue among the horse-owning public,” she said. “Over 15,000 comments were submitted as part of the survey, further analysis of which will be taking place and shared.”

Over 80% of respondents wanted firework use restricted to organised displays and over half to traditional dates such as Bonfire Night and New Year’s Eve. Over 70% would like noise levels reduced.

“Redwings is not anti-firework, and the majority of those who completed the survey do not want fireworks to be banned,” Ms Whitelegg said. “We just want to find a better balance, so that the enjoyment many people get from fireworks doesn’t come at such a high price to others.”

The meeting followed the second reading of MP Sarah Owen’s private members’ bill (17 January), which would reduce the maximum noise levels of fireworks and limit sales of “high noise” fireworks.

A government spokesperson told H&H: “We understand the concern over the impact of fireworks noise on people and animals and the disturbance this can cause and that’s why Minister Madders recently met concerned groups about this.

“There is already a maximum legal noise level for fireworks and we have launched a new fireworks safety campaign to help people use them considerately.”

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now