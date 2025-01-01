Your opinions matter so share your thoughts on fireworks ahead of Government meeting





Redwings is urging horse owners to share their experiences and opinions of fireworks, to present to the Government as it considers a bid to change the law.

MP Sarah Owen’s private member’s bill, which calls for updates to firework legislation, will have its second reading on 17 January. A meeting of representatives of the Fireworks Working Group, which comprises human and animal welfare charities including Redwings, and business and trade parliamentary under-secretary Justin Madders, is scheduled for February.

Redwings wants to find out how horses and owners are affected by fireworks, so is asking all over-16 UK residents who directly care for at least one horse to fill in the survey before the Government meeting.

Redwings campaigns and policy manager Helen Whitelegg said: “We know data is so important to these discussions, so we’re asking as many horse owners as possible to complete this important new survey.

“We want to hear from people with as wide a variety of experience and opinions on the subject as possible, so that robust and representative insights can be collected and shared with parliamentarians, policy makers and others.”

Redwings’ previous survey found that 97% of horse owners want more control on firework use; the charity has been lobbying for a change to the law and this year launched a “Keep horses in mind” campaign to encourage people to consider if and how they use fireworks.

At a parliamentary debate on two fireworks petitions in December, it was recognised that a change to the law is needed.

