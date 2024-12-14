‘The current regulations do not work’: MPs unite during fireworks debate as pressure mounts for change





The increasing “misuse” of fireworks has been described as “downright anarchy” – as the Government acknowledges lack of evidence about the effectiveness of current regulations.

On 9 December, MPs debated two petitions in parliament – one calling for a ban on the sale of fireworks to the public (with 50,288 signatures), the other proposing to limit the sale and use of fireworks to licence holders (signed by 79,213). The latter was started by Alan Smith, whose 88-year-old mother, Josephine, died in October 2021 after teenagers posted lit fireworks through her letterbox.

Robbie Moore, MP for Keighley and Ilkley, opened the debate by highlighting the “terrible and traumatic damage” fireworks can cause.

“As with humans, fireworks can trigger the fight or flight response in animals. Pets and livestock are often terrified, and unlike us they do not understand the consequences when they are let off,” he said.

Although MPs gave many examples of firework misuse, it was broadly agreed that a ban could have “unintended consequences”, such as creating a black market.

But it was recognised that change is needed and suggestions included lowering the maximum noise limit to 90db, and further sales restrictions such as removing category F2 and F3 fireworks from public sale. F2 fireworks are intended for use in small areas such as gardens and F3 for use in large open areas.

Alex McIntyre, MP for Gloucester, said: “It is clear that the current regulations and enforcement do not work.”

This is the sixth Parliament debate on a fireworks petition since 2016.

Luton North MP Sarah Owen, who introduced a private member’s bill to restrict the noise and sale of fireworks (news, 22 October) said: “We have these well-meaning debates and hear the same thing time and again: ‘Isn’t this awful? Isn’t this horrific?’ – yet we have not seen action for 10 years. Nothing has changed.”

Scotland’s new firework legislation, including the introduction of control zones (news, 2 November 2023), was discussed – but Scottish MPs said that despite tighter regulations, “concerns remain” and “there is little evidence that it is having an impact”.

Responding on behalf of the Government, Justin Madders, the under-secretary of state for business and trade, said that for those who use fireworks responsibly, they are “an important part of celebrations”, but added: “How we have gone from that innocent, joyful experience to downright anarchy is a sad indictment.”

Mr Madders launched a firework guidance campaign this year, but admitted that “those determined to cause trouble and who do not have respect for others will not take heed of that”.

“I acknowledge that, as has been said, there is a paucity of evidence about the effectiveness of the current regulations,” he said.

“I am committed to engaging with stakeholders to understand the issues and inform any future decisions in this area. The safety of the public and the impact on people and animals will be paramount in those considerations. I hope this dialogue will continue.”

Redwings, whose recent survey indicated 97% of owners want more firework regulation, said cross-party support for tighter regulations “was evident”.

“It was encouraging to hear the minister’s recognition of the serious and sometimes devastating impact of fireworks and his willingness to continue constructive dialogue,” said Redwings’ campaigns and policy manager Helen Whitelegg.

“However, we remain concerned about the emphasis on owners to reduce the impact on animals when there is so little that can be done – the few options available are generally of limited benefit, impractical or both.”

Ms Whitelegg added that although the term “misuse” was often used during the debate, there is “a lack of clarity” on what this means when fireworks comply with current regulation.

“Stating that fireworks ‘should not be let off near horses’ is of little help without defining what ‘near’ means,” she said.

“Redwings looks forward to further engagement with parliamentarians to encourage meaningful change. We hope Sarah Owen’s private member’s bill will keep this on the agenda, with the second reading on 17 January.

Sadly, further evidence of the need for change is likely to be achieved through the unavoidable reality of additional distress and harm caused to horses and others over the approaching new year. We encourage anyone affected by fireworks to log the incident through the British Horse Society website.”

