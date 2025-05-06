



Riders competing at Addington CDI (29 April–5 May) reported no issues as the FEI’s much discussed new noseband measuring device made its official British debut in competition.

“It’s not as bad as some people might think,” said Carl Hester. “It’ll be like a seat belt eventually – you won’t think twice about it.”

The new check for noseband tightness was officially introduced in FEI competition on 1 May.

Stewards use the small tool by sliding it under the noseband on top the nasal bone, passing it through from the top to the bottom, in the same direction as the horse’s hair. If it fits through, the noseband is deemed acceptable; if not, it’s too tight.

Nikki Barker called it “a bit of a non-event”, adding: “It didn’t take long, it didn’t wind anyone up and it can only be a good thing if everyone’s seen to be conscious of keeping the horses happy.”

If a noseband is found to be too tight, the consequences depend on timing: before a test, riders can simply loosen the noseband; after competition, a failed check means elimination and a yellow warning card.

Riders can choose to have their noseband checked prior to competition if they wish.

Sophie Wells had the stewards check her horse Diana before competing, just to be sure: “We tested it at home, too. If it’s not right after the test, it’s too late – so it’s better to be safe. It all seemed to go down well.”

Where else will the noseband device be used?

The tool can be used at any FEI competition, across the disciplines. Horses can be selected randomly or targeted if not all competitors are checked.

British Dressage has said it intends to introduce the protocol at some national competitions later in the year.

Eventers in Britain were given the opportunity to familiarise themselves with the process at Thoresby’s Eventing Spring Carnival (27-30 March).

For more info

To watch additional videos on the correct use of the device, read the full protocol document [PDF] and purchase your own tool, visit the FEI equine wellness hub

Additional reporting by Oscar Williams

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now