



A gauge to measure noseband tightness will be trialled by British Dressage (BD) late this year, before its national implementation in 2026.

The introduction of the device, which must pass freely under the noseband on top of the nasal bone, has been delayed in FEI competition until this May, but will be piloted by BD in late 2025. BD said it will notify riders “in advance of any competition or championship to confirm when this universal measuring tool will be used”.

In other welfare-related BD changes, trimming the hair “within the rims of the auricles” – the visible part of a horse’s outer ear – is banned from July. The only exception is when the hair has been clipped for veterinary treatment, in which case riders must submit a certificate to BD’s head office for verification.

A new maximum whip length has been introduced across all BD competition levels; whips may now be no longer than 1.2m (measured from the top of the handle to the very end), 1m on ponies.

As part of BD’s four-year equine welfare action plan, it has also updated its complaints and disciplinary procedures and introduced a new whistleblowing policy.

“BD recognises that the decision to make an allegation can be a difficult one,” a spokesperson said. “However, [BD] will take appropriate action to protect a whistleblower who makes a serious allegation in the reasonable belief that it is in the public interest to do so.”

Whistleblowers are encouraged to make allegations to BD CEO Jason Brautigam directly and will receive an acknowledgement in writing within five working days.

There will be no repercussions for whistleblowers who make an allegation in the “reasonable belief that is in the interest of the welfare and wellbeing of the general public to do so” but “disciplinary action may be taken against a whistleblower who makes an allegation frivolously, carelessly, maliciously, or for personal gain.”

