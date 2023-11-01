New powers to create no firework zones near stables and animal hospitals welcomed





New laws giving local authorities the power to grant firework control zones in Scotland have been welcomed – and calls have been made for the rest of Britain to follow suit.

H&H has reported on the Scottish Government’s steps towards tightening firework laws, and in June 2022 the Fireworks and Pyrotechnic Articles (Scotland) Bill was passed (news, July 2022).

New powers came into effect in June 2023 which allow councils to grant designated firework control zones. In these, it is an offence for members of the public to use fireworks, including on private property; fireworks can only be used at public displays and for “some limited other purposes”. Those who break the law could face a £5,000 fine and up to six months’ prison.

The Scottish Government created guidance for local authorities on reasons for granting control zones, including “animal welfare concerns”. Councils are encouraged to seek figures from local veterinary practices and the Scottish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SSPCA) on reported firework-related incidents. The guidance states that consideration should be given to facilities including animal hospitals and equine yards.

To grant a zone councils must create a proposal, hold an eight- to 12-week consultation with individuals and organisations that may be affected by the zone, then if granted give at least 60 days’ notice before the zone comes into effect.

Councils are encouraged to notify the Scottish Government of any zones, and the Government told H&H last month it was unaware of any requested or approved zones around equestrian properties so far.

The legislation has been broadly praised among equestrian charities. Redwings research and policy officer Helen Whitelegg said: “Redwings wholeheartedly welcomes the tighter regulations that Scotland has introduced and is calling on Westminster to follow their lead.

“Having experienced first-hand the sometimes tragic outcomes of fireworks being set off close to horses, we know the impact they have on naturally fearful flight animals like horses, alongside broader adverse effects on other animals and people with conditions such as PTSD or autism.

“We hope the rescued equines we care for at Redwings Mountains in Angus will see the benefit of this greater protection from the multiple risks fireworks present.”

Redwings said the cost of extra staffing and forage to help protect horses from the adverse effects of fireworks cost the charity almost £1,500 last year, and that three ponies have died at its centres recently as a result of fireworks being let off nearby. Redwings is urging people to write to their MPs to ask the Government to follow Scotland’s lead.

An SSPCA spokesman told H&H that “when possible” it will apply for control zones near the charity’s rescue centres.

“Each year we see the impact of fireworks after the animals in our care become distressed and many display destructive behaviours due to the stress and fear,” said the spokesman.

“We look forward to the roll-out of this vital legislation to help further safeguard animals and people.”

The British Horse Society (BHS) was in the Scottish fireworks stakeholder group and provided figures that helped inform the legislation, including the fact that there have been 45 firework-related horse fatalities reported to the society since 2010.

“While this new law in Scotland is a significant step forward, there is still more to be done across the rest of the UK to prevent horse injuries and fatalities due to fireworks. The BHS is committed to driving further change and helping with wider education around use of fireworks,” BHS safety team leader Des Payne told H&H.

An RSPCA spokesman told H&H it is “continuing to encourage local authorities across England and Wales to help do what they can to mitigate the risks fireworks pose”, and would like to see changes to firework legislation including a licensing system for sales, and prohibiting use around horses’ habitats.

