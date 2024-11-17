‘It will be difficult to ignore’: fireworks petition with 1 million signatures delivered to Number 10





MPs have pledged support for changes to fireworks legislation – as a petition with more than one million signatures, calling for an urgent review of regulation, has been delivered to Number 10.

On 30 October, 15 MPs or their representatives attended an awareness event at Westminster organised by The Fireworks Working Group – which includes charities such as Redwings and the RSPCA – to discuss the adverse effects of fireworks on animals and people.

Of the attendees, 12 MPs pledged support to the group’s campaign, including Neil Hudson, MP for Epping Forest, and Sarah Owen, MP for Luton North. Last month, Ms Owen introduced a private members’ bill to improve firework regulation, the second reading of which is scheduled for January (news, 24 October).

Mr Hudson, who sponsored the event, said that in his experience as a small and large animal vet, the impact of fireworks on animals is “huge”.

“I’ve sadly seen what happens when horses bolt and the catastrophic injuries sustained on fences and other obstacles,” he said.

“We need to strengthen the regulation of fireworks, particularly around private use, so animal owners, including farmers, can take the best precautions to keep their animals safe. Many people experience trauma with fireworks as well – for example, military veterans.”

Mr Hudson believes that with cross-party support, “we can come up with some sensible proposals to improve the law”.

Although the event coincided with the Budget, Redwings campaigns and policy manager Helen Whitelegg said it was “well attended”.

“The people who came were very supportive of the need to address the adverse impact of fireworks not only on horses, but also on other animals, people, wildlife and the environment, through changes to legislation,” she said.

“We recognise that many people do not realise that horses die or are injured every year because of fireworks, and often the people near them are injured. The stats are alarming, but we know they only tell part of the story, and many more incidents go unrecorded.”

On 5 November, fireworks campaigner Julie Doorne, accompanied by members of The Fireworks Working Group, delivered a change.org petition with more than a million signatures calling for an urgent review of firework legislation, to Number 10. The petition reached a million signatures in 2022, but owing to various circumstances including Covid and the election, its delivery was delayed.

“I’m convinced if the petition is seen by more people, then even more people will sign it, but it’s getting it in front of people who don’t have social media or see things online.

“Through the Association for Firework Legislation Reform, which includes some of the smaller charities, we hope we can gather more support,” said Mrs Doorne, adding that since presenting the petition to Number 10 and the media attention surrounding this, it has been signed by thousands more people.

Mrs Doorne said that with the mounting pressure from the public and various events, groups and charities – and continued firework-related incidents – she believes “it will be difficult for the Government to ignore this many people”.

She is also backing a petition to parliament created by the family of Josephine Smith – who died when a lit firework was put through her letterbox – calling for the sale and use of fireworks to be limited to licence holders only. If the petition is signed by 100,000 people, it will be considered for debate in parliament.

“We’ve got to get as many people as possible to sign this petition and get it to a debate,” she said.

