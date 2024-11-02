



Concerns have been raised about an “us and them” situation developing after a rugby club cancelled its firework display, blaming “unreasonable pressure” from the equine community.

Last year, Colchester Rugby Club, Essex, held a low-noise fireworks display at its grounds – which are surrounded by fields with up to 40 horses in them. Following negative feedback from the wider community on that display, the club announced it was “back with a bang this year” and would return to normal fireworks for its event on 3 November.

The club said: “After last year’s quieter display, we’re turning up the volume with the return of spectacular big bangs and dazzling pyrotechnics that will light up the night sky.”

Horse owners raised concerns with the club, including Redwings guardian Mark Kennedy, whose two rescue horses are kept “around 100 metres” from the site. Redwings, which has launched a new fireworks campaign and co-hosted an MPs’ regulation event (news, 24 October), also issued an open letter urging the club to reconsider its plans.

The club then cancelled the event, stating that “with much regret that due to unreasonable pressure from the local equine community, the executive committee have taken the decision to cancel the fireworks event”.

Mr Kennedy said he was relieved about the decision – but said there was not unreasonable pressure.

“I don’t think the club can say it’s unreasonable that we are expressing to them our concerns in an effort to protect our animals and ourselves,” he said.

“One of our horses can’t cope with being stabled, and putting horses in stables does not isolate them from the noise and the flashes of fireworks. We can’t simply move them away.

“We don’t take issue with the club having events – we acknowledge they do good work for charity – but there are other events they can have. We were terrified that our horses would come to harm and that we could come to harm by being with them.”

Redwings “welcomed” the cancellation and thanked the committee for taking the concerns of owners into consideration.

“The phrase ‘unreasonable pressure from the equine community’ is disappointing, however, reflecting a lack of understanding around the issue and entrenching a ‘them and us’ situation, which makes it harder to re-establish community connection and find a balance where we can all continue our traditions and celebrations in a way that is safe and enjoyable for everyone,” a Redwings spokesperson said, adding that the concerns about the display were “reasonable and evidence-based”.

“The law stipulates that owners are duty-bound to provide a suitable environment for their horses, but they lose control of that environment when loud explosions are going off over their premises and they can do little but wait for it to be over and hope everyone remains safe,” she said.

“Government guidance states that it is important to be considerate to owners as they cannot easily move horses away from fireworks, and the department for business, innovation and skills, in partnership with the British Fireworks Association and the Blue Cross, states that ‘fireworks must not be set off near livestock or horses in fields, or close to buildings housing livestock’.”

Before the display was cancelled, H&H contacted Colchester City Council about owners’ concerns and a spokesperson said that under the Animal Welfare Act, the “responsibility to ensure the welfare of animals lies with their owners”.

“This includes taking reasonable steps to protect animals, such as horses, during events like fireworks displays. We encourage all animal owners in the area to take appropriate precautions and make the necessary arrangements to safeguard their animals during the event. We would encourage all parties to act in the best interests of animal welfare,” the spokesperson said.

But Redwings campaigns and policy manager Helen Whitelegg told H&H this statement showed “a real lack of insight”.

“We really need to challenge this idea that horse owners can adequately protect their equines from the risk of fireworks and have sole responsibility for doing so. The issue lies in the fact that there is very little that they can do when 120dB explosions are going off over their premises,” she said.

“The comments from the rugby club and the council show how much we still have to do on this topic and why we need clear government guidance to balance the pros and cons of fireworks, rather than ending up with anger and frustration at an individual level which should be avoidable and meant a display could have been organised that could be enjoyed safely by everyone.”

