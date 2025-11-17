A foal impaled on machinery, a two-year-old with a broken leg, a mare with a broken jaw: the stark reality of fireworks’ terror





A months-old foal dead after it was impaled on farm machinery, a two-year-old put down with a broken leg and a horse left with a broken jaw.

These are just some of the incidents reported so far in the past few weeks, of horses terrified by fireworks and dying, or being seriously injured, as a result. H&H reported on the display in West Sussex after which the two-year-old was found fatally injured, and it is understood the foal broke out of its field in panic owing to fireworks.

Welfare sanctuary Redwings cited the cases, as well as “devastating incidents” involving other animals and people, as it provided an update on its campaign for tighter firework laws.

H&H reported that Redwings’ Government petition calling for a lower maximum noise for fireworks had reached 100,000 signatures, which means it must be considered for parliamentary debate.

On 12 November, the Fireworks Impact Coalition, comprising 19 charities focused on animals and people, hosted a drop-in event at Westminster on the impact of fireworks, and 95 MPs attended from across the country and political spectrum.

“It was great to meet so many MPs and hear how supportive they are for current fireworks regulations to be reviewed and potentially overhauled,” said Redwings campaigns and policy manager Helen Whitelegg. “A lot of those who attended said they would be keen to support a parliamentary debate on the topic. At this time, we’re waiting to hear whether the Government will hold a debate following the level of support our petition has attracted.”

Ms Whitelegg cited another current Government petition calling for firework use to be limited to council-approved events, which has been signed by more than 180,000 people.

“There have been so many tragedies involving fireworks shared on social media and covered in the mainstream news over the past two weeks,” she said.

“A five-month old foal was impaled on some farming machinery in Riddlesden, West Yorkshire, and died. A two-year-old horse suffered a broken leg and had to be put to sleep after a large firework display near their home in West Sussex. On Friday we spoke with an owner whose horse hit their head after being spooked by fireworks and x-rays have shown she has a broken jaw. Lucy isn’t out of the woods yet and is facing eight weeks of soft food every few hours and continued veterinary support that will lead to significant cost.

“These are just some of the incidents involving horses that have happened this year that we know about, as well as many devastating incidents involving dogs and other animals. Children and adults have been badly injured. Fireworks have been thrown at police.”

Ms Whitelegg added that the charity has never had as many MPs at a similar event, and is grateful to those who went.

“A bland response from Government to these calls for change won’t be acceptable now,” she said. “People want and need more effective restrictions on the use of fireworks in the UK, for people, animals and the environment.”

