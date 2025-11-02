‘The effect fireworks can have on horses’: footage of horses in distress highlights need for ‘meaningful reform’ to legislation





A video has highlighted the distress that fireworks can cause to horses – as calls for “meaningful reform” to legislation continue to mount.

The footage shows a fireworks display taking place near a livery yard on 19 October 2025, of which the horse owners were given just 24 hours notice.

Redwings, which released the video on behalf of the yard manager and horse owners, shared the message: “This is the effect fireworks can have on horses”.

“The organisers of this display say they now recognise the level of distress fireworks can cause. They have committed to low-noise fireworks in future and everyone at the livery yard is very grateful for that pledge,” said a Redwings spokesperson.

The equestrian community is being encouraged to sign Redwings’ petition to reduce the volume of consumer fireworks from 120 to 90 decibels.

The Firework Campaign Group is supporting this petition and is “renewing its call for meaningful reform to protect individuals and animals” from the impact of fireworks.

“Despite legislative progress in Scotland – most notably the Fireworks and Pyrotechnic Articles (Scotland) Act 2022 – no equivalent protections exist elsewhere in the UK,” said the group’s founder Julie Doorne.

“As bonfire night approaches, the Firework Campaign Group is ramping up its media presence to challenge the narrative that fireworks are harmless fun. The campaign seeks to highlight the real-world consequences of unregulated fireworks, from frightened pets and wildlife to distressed individuals and disrupted communities.”

The group has formed the Association for Firework Legislation Reform (AFLR), a strategic body designed to support the Firework Impact Coalition – “a powerful alliance of major UK charities united in their concern over firework-related harm”. AFLR is inviting smaller charities and UK businesses to support the association and “lend their voices to the growing movement”.

“We are very excited to help smaller charities and anyone else to have a voice where they haven’t had one before. By uniting under a common banner, the coalition aims to amplify its influence and push for legislative change that reflects the lived experiences of those affected,” said Ms Doorne.

“If you represent a charity, business or organisation that believes in safer, more compassionate celebrations, now is the time to act. Join AFLR and help share the future of firework legislation in the UK.”

