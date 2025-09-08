Many owners unable to keep their horses safe from fireworks – new petition calls for law change





Owners have limited ability to protect horses from fireworks even with advance warning of displays, a survey has found, as new calls are made for the Government to tighten relevant legislation.

Redwings has published more analysis of its research involving more than 5,000 people, having released a preliminary report in February, and created a new Government petition calling for change.

“There is compelling evidence that the ability of owners to keep their horses safe is limited when fireworks are set off nearby, even with advance notice,” a Redwings spokesperson said. “The data shows stabled horses are still vulnerable when fireworks are set off and at risk of injury, illness or even death. A third (33%) of horses sustaining long-term injury or illness were stabled at the time.”

More than 75% of respondents took action to protect horses from the effects of fireworks, such as stabling them and giving sedation.

“But the data suggests there are no simple solutions to managing horses during fireworks,” the spokesperson said, adding that most of those who used prescription sedation rated it only moderately or slightly effective, and almost half rated over-the-counter calmers only slightly effective.

Redwings’ campaigns and policy manager Helen Whitelegg said over 70% of respondents whose horses had been affected by fireworks had not been aware a display was planned, and half of those whose horses were affected said they were stabled at the time.

“Horses may be statistically less likely to injure themselves or escape while in a stable, but risk of harm or even fatality is certainly not eliminated,” she said. “Survey findings also indicate that stabled horses may potentially be more vulnerable to distress when fireworks are let off.”

More than 95% of respondents agreed that there should be tighter regulation of fireworks.

“Welcome advice for owners on steps that may help to protect horses from fireworks is widely available yet these findings suggest a shift in focus from the responsibilities of horse owners to the responsibilities of those who use, enjoy, manufacture, sell and regulate fireworks is needed,” the report concludes.

The petition, live now on the Government website, calls for the maximum noise level of fireworks sold in the UK to be reduced from 120 to 90 decibels.

Sign the petition

“We know there is widespread support for calls to tighten fireworks regulations and we hope this is a positive way for people to make their voice heard and appeal to policymakers,” Ms Whitelegg told H&H. “The Government is obliged to respond to any petition that reaches 10,000 signatures, and consider for parliamentary debate those reaching 100,000, which is our goal.

“Redwings is not alone in having lost much-loved horses to fireworks and the current lack of regulation also has far wider impacts, from pets, livestock and wildlife to people living with PTSD or sensory issues like autism. We fully appreciate that many people enjoy fireworks, but more balanced regulation is desperately needed.

“Research, including our own survey of over 5,000 UK horse owners, supports our belief that reducing the permitted noise levels for fireworks could help to achieve that balance. It is a practical solution at a time when we know there are so many demands on government and local authority resources. We don’t want to spoil people’s traditional celebrations, we simply want far fewer animals and people to be at risk of distress, injury and even death when fireworks are let off.”

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now