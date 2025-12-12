‘I’m done with the lack of action’: actor adds voice to fireworks campaign





A new short film sharing the stories of five horses who have “suffered because of fireworks” – including one who had to be put down and another who sustained a broken jaw – has added to the calls for change to legislation.

Redwings released the film, narrated by actor and animal welfare advocate Dan Richardson, as part of its ongoing Keep Horses In Mind fireworks campaign.

The film shares the stories of Vello, Zuri, Cailin, Lucy and Tango, all who have been affected by firework-related incidents. Vello was injured jumping a gate when he escaped, and Lucy broke her jaw when she galloped into a gate. Zuri developed colic and Cailin’s owner Lucy suffered long-term injuries when she fell and was trampled as Cailin panicked when a firework went off as she was taken out of her stable. Tango “died in fear and severe pain” after developing “stress-induced colic” when fireworks were set off on 31 December 2021.

Redwings campaigns manager Helen Whitelegg said in most of these cases the owners did not know fireworks were going to be let off nearby – but even if they had, the fireworks were “so close by, advance knowledge probably wouldn’t have been enough to keep their horses safe”.

“No matter what owners do, when loud fireworks are set off close to horses, they are at risk, and just because they’ve been fine in the past doesn’t mean they’ll be fine in future,” said Ms Whitelegg.

“Of course, horses are only one species negatively affected by loud fireworks; the repercussions of one person’s fun can have a huge impact on companion, working, farm and wild animals, as well as other people and the environment.”

As New Year’s Eve approaches, Redwings is asking people who choose to use fireworks to “keep horses, and others in mind and use low noise fireworks, if at all”.

Dan Richardson, who starred in Disney series The Lodge and British film The Harsh Night of Day, said he fully supports Redwings’ campaign.

“As an animal lover, I’m absolutely done with the lack of action on this issue, and I know thousands of others are sick and tired of it too,” he said.

“The time for change is now, and we all need to take action. If you haven’t already done so, please sign Redwings’ petition, and share it with your friends. And if you must use fireworks this new year, please think of the five horses in this film, and make them low noise.”

Sign the Redwings petition.

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 and beyond with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now