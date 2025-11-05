‘Copy and paste responses don’t wash any more’: MPs tell Government to reconsider firework response as 100,000 sign petition





More than 100,000 people have signed the latest petition calling for changes to firework laws – as the Government has been asked by MPs to reconsider its initial response.

H&H reported that welfare charity Redwings’ call for the maximum noise level of fireworks to be reduced from 120 to 90 decibels had been signed by 10,000 people. The Government responded to it, as it must when any petition is signed this many times, but essentially dismissed it.

The number of signatures had climbed to over 100,000 this week – which means the petition must be considered for debate in parliament – but there was another update.

“The petitions committee (the group of MPs who oversee the petitions system) has considered the Government’s response to this petition,” those who had signed it were told. “They felt the response did not respond directly to the request of the petition. They have therefore asked the Government to provide a revised response. When the committee receives a revised response from the Government, we will publish this and share it with you.”

This petition, the latest in a series calling for tighter restrictions on firework sale and use and signed by more than 100,000 people, is part of a wider Redwings campaign.

The charity, which has lost three rescued horses to the effects of fireworks, has been campaigning for change, carrying out a survey of horse owners, meeting the Government to talk about concerns and planning a drop-in event for MPs in the House of Commons next week (12 November).

After the Government’s initial response to the petition, Redwings said last week it was “disappointed but unsurprised to read that at this stage the Government is continuing to focus on the need to promote responsible use of fireworks within current regulations”.

The charity’s campaigns and policy manager Helen Whitelegg told H&H today: “These copy and paste responses to this issue don’t wash any more. We are pleased to hear that the Government is being asked to reconsider their reply and look forward to receiving it.”

