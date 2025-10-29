Celebrities and top riders back call for firework law change – but Government is unmoving





Celebrities and top riders are among those backing calls to strengthen laws on fireworks – which the Government has essentially dismissed.

Nearly 64,000 people have signed a petition started by welfare charity Redwings, calling for the maximum noise of fireworks to be reduced from 120 to 90 decibels.

Supporters include top showjumper Joe Stockdale, Olympic dressage rider Richard Davison, actor and writer Sir Stephen Fry and actor Kate Ford. The Government has responded, which it must to any petition with 10,000 signatures or more, but only with a similar statement to that it has made to previous petitions on the subject.

Three Redwings equine residents have died as a result of firework use, and the charity has been campaigning for change.

“We think each year, individuals suffer because of loud fireworks,” the charity’s petition states. “We believe horses, dogs, cats, livestock and wildlife can be terrified by noisy fireworks and many people find them intolerable.

“We think both humans and animals are less likely to be distressed by fireworks noise below 90dB. We believe lower noise levels would allow fireworks to be enjoyed while potentially reducing some of their many negative impacts.”

Joe Stockdale said that as someone who has spent his life with horses, he is well aware of the negative effect fireworks can have on them.

“I totally support Redwings’ efforts to raise awareness and seek change that could limit the danger posed by using loud fireworks,” he said. “I have signed and shared this petition and am urging everyone to keep horses in mind.”

The petition is still live online

Sir Stephen Fry said he has long admired Redwings’ work.

“It’s become something of a tradition for me to support the work of this wonderful charity,” he said. “I was delighted to offer my voice to their campaign asking for a reduction in the maximum volume of consumer fireworks by signing their petition and I would really encourage everyone to get behind this.”

The petition is the latest in a series asking for tightened firework laws; previous calls have been backed by hundreds of thousands of people, sparking debates in parliament.

“The Government has been listening to concerns raised by members of the public regarding the impact of firework noise,” the Government response states.

“The Government recognises that some people have strong feelings about fireworks and the potential impact they can have on communities, for example, by causing disturbances to vulnerable individuals and groups or animals. However, we also know that fireworks, when used responsibly, are a source of enjoyment for many people.”

The response adds that regulations govern firework sale and use, reiterates the 120 decibel limit and adds that lower-noise options are available.

“To ensure people continue to use fireworks in a safe and considerate manner, the Government has launched a fireworks campaign for this fireworks season to provide guidance on minimising the impacts of fireworks on animal welfare and encouraging responsible use,” it states. “Lower-noise fireworks are promoted in the campaign alongside considerate use.”

“Disappointed but unsurprised”

Redwings said it was “disappointed but unsurprised to read that at this stage the Government is continuing to focus on the need to promote responsible use of fireworks within current regulations”.

“Unfortunately, we believe this approach is ineffective and places an impractical burden on firework users themselves to fully understand the multiple negative impacts a single display may have, and make fully informed decisions as a result,” a spokesperson for the charity said.

“While we welcome the Government’s efforts to raise awareness of the potential impact of fireworks, we don’t feel the messages are strong or clear enough to adequately convey the level of risk even legal use of fireworks involves and how important it is that those considering using fireworks take steps to mitigate those risks. We are also unsure that these messages will reach enough people to make a difference.”

The charity said it is confident the petition will reach 100,000 signatures, so will be considered for a parliament debate, and that the Government find it “hard to avoid” growing evidence and support for the need to change regulations.

The Fireworks Impact Coalition, of which Redwings is part, is hosting a drop-in session for MPs in the House of Commons on 12 November.

“The aim is influencing those with the power to bring about change,” the Redwings spokesperson said.

Anyone who wants to ask their MP to attend can find their details, and use a template letter, on the Redwings website.

