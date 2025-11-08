‘You’ve got to be brave’: tiny rider asks pony to be courageous as yard faces another night of fireworks ‘hell’





A tiny rider has been urging her pony to be brave, as he and his yard-mates prepare for “another night of hell” owing to fireworks.

Elly Darling told H&H her daughter Esme, two and a half, had been excited about going to a display on Bonfire Night.

“I said I was really sorry but we couldn’t go as we couldn’t leave the yard because the horses would be scared and now all she’s worried about is her pony and whether he’s frightened,” Elly said.

She explained that the few “local-ish” displays over the past few days had been “manageable”.

“The horses aren’t settled but they’re not distraught,” she said. “But we had one last year that was very close (see video below) and I’ve got videos of the horses going crazy, because we weren’t aware so didn’t have time to sedate them or anything.”

But this year, Elly said, she was alerted by some other people letting them know they were planning a display very close to the stables tomorrow (9 November).

She has 10 horses, including three stallions, and cannot easily move them all for the night.

Elly said she contacted the police but was told that although if the display happens and a horse or person is injured, they will be able to act but they cannot tell people not to have displays.

“That seems ridiculous,” she said. “Why let it get to that point, it seems so wrong. I don’t think we’re going to be able to stop this but maybe it will make people more aware. Fireworks seem to get worse every year.

“I’ve got two horses recovering from ulcers, due to be rescoped on Tuesday and I have no idea what’s going on, whether they’ll be bad again, as both will react to the fireworks.

“The law needs to change, and we’re not going to change it today but maybe, by kicking up as much of a fuss as we can, we can change it in future. I’m sick of sitting down and taking it because it’s not fair on the animals.”

Elly has enlisted the help of her vet to sedate her stallions but she also has dogs who will be “beside themselves”.

“I have a plea to anyone wanting to set off fireworks this weekend to stop,” she said. “Attend an organised display. Don’t subject our poor horses to another night of hell.

“The more people who hear about it, maybe at some point, something will change.”

