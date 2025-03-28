Burghley ‘proud’ to support air ambulance, plus more partnership news





Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance (LNAA) is the Defender Burghley Horse Trials official charity of the year for the 2025 event (4 to 7 September).

Burghley event director Martyn Johnson said the Lincolnshire CCI5* is “delighted to be partnering with a vital charity which is so important to the equestrian, farming and wider rural communities, in particular”.

“The Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance receives no government or NHS funding and is reliant on donations,” he said.

“LNAA responds to more than four call-outs a day, each costing around £4,000, and needs to raise £13m per year to continue its daily life-saving operations. Defender Burghley is proud to be helping LNAA to reach that figure in 2025.”

Three-time Burghley winner Oliver Townend is a national ambassador for Air Ambulances UK – the charity that supports the work of the UK’s air ambulance charities.

“Air ambulances are such an important resource, not just within our sport, equestrianism in general or the countryside,” said Oliver.

“Everyone faces the possibility of needing the expertise and speed of an air ambulance, whether from a road traffic point of view or as a result of an accident in rural areas, and I look forward to the eventing community supporting the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance this year at Burghley.”

LNAA head of community fundraising Rachel Wilson added that being chosen as Burghley’s charity of the year is “a dream come true for many of us at LNAA”.

“Our crews are often deployed to equestrian-related incidents and have helped many riders who have been involved in accidents in remote, rural areas,” she said.

“It’s such an iconic event in Lincolnshire’s calendar and the excitement is already building here as we plan our activities to support the charity and the event itself.”

D&H signs new partnership deals

Equine nutrition specialists D&H, formerly known as Dodson & Horrell, has signed several new partnership agreements within the sport.

D&H is now official nutrition partner to British Riding Clubs (BRC) as well as the Howden Way’s Thoroughbred Aftercare Programme (TAP), Rider Talent Academy and Young Horse Academy. It is also continuing its existing partnership with Bolesworth.

Justine Parker, programme director for The Howden Way, said that having D&H across all three programmes is a “fantastic partnership for us”.

“I look forward to them working closely with our riders, coaches and support framework across both the TAP and performance frameworks in addition to working on creating content that is specifically relevant to each of the programmes,” she said.

“We will also be delivering webinars specifically focused on feeding the thoroughbred for those that are just at the initial stages of bringing their ex-racehorse home to those that are already further down the riding horse transition stage.”

Maria Haig, head of marketing & communications for The Howden Way, added: “As individuals we have worked with the team at D&H for almost 20 years and they are the perfect nutritional partner for us.

“Their understanding of the thoroughbred and what it needs both whilst in racing and when it steps out of that environment to become a riding horse is second to none and we couldn’t be any more delighted that they chose to partner us. The same is also true in respect of the performance horse and we are fortunate to be able to have access to their extensive knowledge base for the benefit of our programmes. We are thoroughly looking forward to working alongside them and we can’t thank them enough for their enthusiasm and support.”

The BRC partnership means D&H will support BRC members at championships and in other ways. It also means D&H will continue its collaboration with the BHS Scotland working hunter series.

BRC head Rachael Hollely-Thompson said: “We are delighted to be working with such a trusted and knowledgeable brand and look forward to all the expertise they can offer to BRC members.

“There is a huge amount of synergy between BRC and D&H, namely making sure that the horse is at the heart of everything we do. Supporting our members to have happy and healthy horses is a key driver for us both.”

Bolesworth managing director Nina Barbour added that the show is “delighted” to continue the partnership

“Their expertise in equine nutrition aligns perfectly with our commitment to delivering the highest standards of care and competition at Bolesworth,” she said. “Together, we look forward to supporting horse owners and competitors with the best nutritional guidance and solutions available.”

Evoke revealed as Blenheim’s official safety partner

Agria Blenheim Palace International Horse Trials, home to the 2025 FEI European Eventing Championships, has announced Evoke as its official safety partner and sponsor of the eventer challenge at this year’s fixture (18 to 21 September).

Evoke will also unveil its new collection of body protectors, back protectors and air jackets on its stand at Blenheim.

“This partnership comes at an incredible time for the company. As we begin to branch out into wider aspects of the equestrian market, to be the official safety partner for one of the most prestigious events in the eventing calendar is a huge milestone for us,” said Evoke founder, David Mitson.

“To be able to offer support to the grassroots levels through our sponsorship of the annual eventer challenge allows us to emphasise our ambition to make affordable safety equipment for all equestrians.”

Event director Katrina Midgley said Evoke “is leading a pathway towards improving safety within our sport”.

“We are proud to support their commitment to stylish, modern and affordable protection, and offer them the well-deserved platform to continue innovating,” she added.

Bedmax to support Scone

Bedmax is the official bedding partner for Scone Palace International Horse Trials (21 to 24 August).

The firm supplied Blair Castle International Horse Trials for many years. The event ran for a final time in 2024 and has been replaced by Scone in the Scottish calendar.

Bedmax managing director Tim Smalley said: “Scotland has always been of great importance to Bedmax, and we are extremely pleased to be involved in what is sure to be the country’s premier equestrian event this year.

“As we already provide the bedding for the stables at Perth racecourse, we have a very strong relationship with the team and are very proud to be working with them to provide the shavings for their stables for this event.”

Scone event director Matthew Taylor said the event is “thrilled” to have Bedmax on board.

“Their products are trusted by top-level equestrian events, and we know that their expertise and dedication to horse welfare will be a great reassurance to the riders and to the horses stabled here at Scone Palace,” he said.

RoR named law firm’s charity of the year

Retraining of Racehorses (RoR) has been selected as Aria Grace Equine Law’s charity partner of the year for 2025

The not-for-profit law firm will donate 5% of its revenue received from 1 January to 31 December 2025 to support RoR’s work in safeguarding the wellbeing of former racehorses.

RoR members will gain access to legal resources, including a webinar (scheduled for late April) on legal topics around buying and selling horses.

RoR managing director David Catlow said: “This collaboration will offer our members much-needed legal support and expertise. We look forward to the upcoming webinars and the positive impact this partnership will have on the RoR community.”

Jodie Seddon, partner and solicitor at Aria Grace Equine Law, added: “I’m delighted to be supporting RoR in 2025.

“At Aria Grace Equine Law, we are dedicated to offering high-quality, accessible legal services to the equestrian community. Through this partnership, we can support RoR’s invaluable work and provide legal guidance to its members, ensuring they receive the best possible advice.”

