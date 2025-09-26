Tom McEwen, Joe Stockdale and Anna Ross among riders celebrating new deals, plus more partnership news





Agria signs Tom McEwen

Insurer Agria has signed multiple medal-winning British eventer Tom McEwen to its team of sponsored riders.

“I’m very honoured to be joining such an illustrious group of Agria riders, and to be working with a company which does so much to support horse welfare and equestrianism from top to bottom,” said Tom.

“As a British team eventer, it’s been very exciting to see Agria supporting the sport at Osberton, Badminton and now Blenheim as title sponsor, and through its partnerships with the FEI and British Equestrian’s World Class programme.

“I very much look forward to working more closely with Agria, to help inspire riders everywhere, and help build awareness of the unique benefits of lifetime insurance.”

Agria UK’s chief executive Vicki Wentworth added: “We could not be more pleased to welcome Tom to the Agria stable.

“Everyone knows that he is a brilliantly instinctive and hardworking rider, but we also love the way he goes above and beyond to understand his horses and their needs, which perfectly complements Agria’s own focus on welfare and helping every horse and rider to live their happiest life.”

Howden and Ascot extend partnership

Ascot racecourse has announced a five-year extension of its official partnership with global insurance intermediary group Howden.

Howden chief executive David Howden said he is “absolutely delighted” about the partnership renewal with Ascot racecourse – “the best of British and the supreme pinnacle of the racing world”.

“Over the past five years our relationship has been truly transformative,” he said, adding that Howden is passionate about horses and prides itself on its bloodstock expertise, and that Ascot has deepened Howden’s “connection with an industry we love”.

“As a like-minded global brand, Ascot is the sparkling centrepiece of our stable of racing sponsorships. But above all, this perfect partnership has brought an inordinate amount of joy to so many.

“Ascot is truly a place like no other. A place our colleagues love to come and a place our clients from across the world are champing at the bit to visit. So I couldn’t be more excited to extend this glorious relationship and continue bringing the thrills, the magic and the joy to racegoers for another five years.”

Ascot racecourse chief executive Felicity Barnard added: “We are thrilled to extend our partnership with Howden, a company that shares our passion for horse racing and commitment to excellence.

“Their support has been instrumental in enhancing the experience for our guests and participants alike. We look forward to continuing this successful collaboration and exploring new opportunities together over the next five years.”

BETA International announces host of sponsors

Equestrian trade show BETA International, which takes its acronym from the British Equestrian Trade Association, has shared a raft of sponsorship news ahead of this weekend’s event at the NEC (28 to 29 September).

Bitting specialist Neue Schule is the headline sponsor of BETA International’s app, yard supplies and stable management company Red Gorilla is sponsoring the feed hub, and hoof health brand Keratex will sponsor the VIP goody bags.

Katherine Tuckley, equestrian sales manager for Red Gorilla. “Our range of stable management and feeding equipment fits perfectly alongside the feed hub, helping equestrian retailers provide their customers with everything they need to keep their yards running smoothly.

“BETA International is such an important event for the sector and our business, and it’s one we’ve been proud to support for many years. At Red Gorilla, we’re committed to working closely with the trade and championing the retailers who keep our industry thriving. We’re really excited to showcase some of our latest product launches at the show and to connect with both new and existing customers.”

Rosie Fell, director of Keratex, added: “As a second-generation family business in the equestrian industry, we are proud to be standing among our peers and colleagues again this year to support BETA International and its fantastic work.”

Sarfraz Mian, chief executive of Neue Schule, said: “We are all very familiar with using apps in our lives to improve our engagement and connectivity.

“By having an app for BETA International, both exhibitors and visitors will be able to manage their time more effectively at the trade fair, ensure they connect with all of the relevant people and secure good opportunities for their businesses.

“The development of the show app is a further demonstration of the strong progress that has been undertaken since the last show, to ensure that the 2025 event, now back at the NEC, will be a not-to-be missed opportunity to connect with the very best companies in the equestrian world.”

Anna Ross partners with Gower Granary

Welsh bedding brand Gower Granary, which specialises in high-quality, sustainable equine bedding and forage, has welcomed dressage rider and trainer Anna Ross as its newest brand ambassador.

“When I found out about Gower Granary, I loved their commitment to sustainability, then when I tried their bedding I was an absolute convert,” said Anna.

“They are a great family-run, farm-based business and I’m delighted to help them promote their range. Since moving across to their bedding, the yard is now so much cleaner, as the bedding is virtually dust free, the horses’ feet are better as it’s so absorbent, the horses love it and the team find it so easy to clean out – plus the muck pile is so much smaller. I’m recommending it now to all my customers.”

Louisa Harry-Thomas, operations manager at Gower Granary, added: “As a small but growing brand, to have a world-class competitor like Anna Ross recognise what we do is huge.

“We are really looking forward to working with her, especially as the dressage market offers huge potential for us. Our bedding is about as dust free as any on the market, making it ideal for riders concerned about respiratory health.”

Horslyx partners with British Riding Clubs

Horslyx has signed a deal to become title sponsor of the British Riding Clubs (BRC) winter showjumping qualifiers and championships for the 2025/26 season.

The series features 21 qualifiers across the UK starting in October, culminating in the national championships at Arena UK (28 and 29 March).

Fiona Nellis, head of equine at Horslyx, which creates equine balancer feed lick blocks, said: “We admire how British Riding Clubs makes competing accessible, inclusive, welcoming, and supportive.

“We were particularly impressed with British Riding Clubs’ new initiative of the sunflower armband, which is designed to support riders with hidden disabilities. This commitment to inclusivity and integrity resonates deeply with our brand, and indeed with Carr’s Group Plc, our parent company, which holds integrity as one of its key values.”

Rachael Hollely-Thompson, head of British Riding Clubs and editor of Rider magazine, said British Riding Clubs and Horslyx “share a strong ethos of supporting the horse and rider at every level”.

“This sponsorship is a fantastic opportunity for our members, and we are thrilled to be working with a brand that provides such a comprehensive and scientifically formulated product range, from the handy Mini Horslyx to their nutritional balancer blocks, which will greatly benefit our members,” she said.

Joe Stockdale joins HorseHage as brand ambassador

British showjumper Joe Stockdale has joined HorseHage’s roster of brand ambassadors.

Joe was part of the bronze medal-winning side at the 2022 World Championships, and the alternate on the British squad at Paris 2024.

Joe said he is “proud to partner with HorseHage”.

“It’s essential that my horses receive consistent, high-quality nutrition whether we”re at home or competing internationally, and HorseHage delivers exactly that,” said Joe.

“Knowing they’re getting the same trusted haylage wherever we are gives me real peace of mind.”

HorseHage director Mark Oliver Westaway added: “We’re delighted to welcome Joseph to the HorseHage family. He represents the very best of modern British showjumping – talented, hardworking and with a genuine commitment to the welfare of his horses. It’s an exciting time for both Joseph and the sport, and we’re proud to support him and his team of horses.”

CT Equine Collection to sponsor HOYS class

Equestrian fashion brand CT Equine Collection will sponsor the 138cm championship showjumping class at Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) 2025.

“This partnership means so much to us not only as a brand but also on a very personal level,” said a statement from CT Equine Collection co-owners Carolyn Leonard and Chloe Thomas.

“CT Equine Collection was founded with true passion for the sport and the ‘CT’ in the name represents Chloe Thomas, an 18-year-old showjumper, the owner’s [Carolyn Leonard’s] daughter, who has grown up on the circuit.”

The statement added: “Chloe’s journey has been shaped by the support of the equestrian community and through this sponsorship we are proud to give something back, encouraging and celebrating the next generation of talented young riders.

“Horse of the Year Show is the pinnacle of the season for so many, a place where dreams are realised and memories are made and to be able to support such a prestigious championship is a privilege we do not take lightly.

“At CT Equine Collection our ethos is built on combining performance with style creating clothing designed for riders.

“We are thrilled to be part of such a special class at such an iconic show, and we wish every competitor the very best of luck.”

Abbey England reveals new partnership with Radermecker

Leather wholesaler Abbey England has shared a new exclusive UK partnership with the Belgium Tannery, Radermecker.

The partnership, which started this summer, gives Abbey England the opportunity to expand its product offering, including full hides for bridle and equestrian equipment manufacturers, as well as introducing a range of high-quality pre-cut straps.

Abbey England chief executive Richard Brown said: “We carried out extensive due diligence before selecting to partner with Radermecker.

“Radermecker has a legacy of excellence, which aligns perfectly with our commitment to offering only the finest materials.

“In addition, its dedication to traditional craftsmanship, enhanced by modern testing and innovation, means you get leather that not only looks and feels incredible but performs reliably for years to come.

“Therefore, this partnership will ensure our customers have easy access to Radermecker’s quality leather, with no compromise on heritage, performance or price.”

Radermecker chief executive Loïc Honoré added: “Our exclusive UK partnership with Abbey England represents our commitment to offering UK leatherworkers the finest leather to craft beautiful products. We are bringing 150 years of leather manufacturing know-how to our neighbours in the UK. We look forward to a long and successful partnership.”

