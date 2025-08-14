‘The demand for our services is huge’: Sport In Mind partners with London International Horse Show





Sport In Mind is the official charity for the 2025 London International Horse Show (18 to 22 December).

Sport In Mind is a UK mental health sports charity and a long-term partner of the NHS. Its aim is to improve the nation’s mental health through sport.

As part of its collaboration with the show, it will have the opportunity to showcase its work to the equestrian world during the build-up and running of London International. Donations will be encouraged through ticket sales, and Sport In Mind will receive a proportion of revenue from the designated charity performance tickets, as well as the chance to fundraise on site at the show.

The charity partnered with British Equestrian in early 2025 and has been improving access to weekly equestrian-based sessions through the NHS for more adults and young people. It has also been providing mentorship and training for the equestrian world’s own workforce.

Kayleigh Harris, head of growth and innovation at Sport in Mind, said: “Our work in 2025 on highlighting the benefit of equestrian sport to mental health has been hugely beneficial, and we are so pleased to have the opportunity to showcase this impact to the London International Horse Show audience.

“The demand for our services is huge, and the need has never been greater as more people face mental health challenges, and by directing the transformative power of horses to support those most disadvantaged, we aim to make an even greater impact.

“We are incredibly grateful to London International Horse Show for providing us with the opportunity to build our community of support and raise lifechanging funds.”

London International Horse Show director Jonathan Goold added: “We are delighted to name Sport In Mind as the official charity for the 2025 show, and are hugely proud to be able to support the charity’s work.

“As a show, and as a sector, equestrians know the value of riding to mental health, and what a positive and profound effect horses can have upon it. We are looking forward to working closely with Sport In Mind, and I can’t wait to see what this partnership brings.”

Bedmax collaborates with artists at Scone

Bedmax, the official bedding partner for Scone Palace International Horse Trials, is collaborating with the Society of Equestrian Artists (SEA) at this year’s event.

Visitors to the Bedmax stand will have the chance to see live demonstrations by SEA members, who will be painting on site during the event.

Bedmax managing director Tim Smalley said: “Scotland has always held a special place in Bedmax’s journey, and we’re delighted to support what promises to be one of the country’s standout equestrian events.

“This year, we’re especially excited to bring something different to our presence at Scone. We believe it’s the first time artists have painted live on a bedding manufacturer’s stand, and it’s a brilliant way to bring people even closer to the horses we all care so deeply about. It’s a celebration of both horse welfare and the artistic talent inspired by these remarkable animals.”

New rosé partnership for The Jockey Club

Ultimate Provence is has signed a three-year deal to become official Provence rosé partner of The Jockey Club.

Lynsey Robinson, partnerships sales manager at The Jockey Club, said the organisation is “thrilled” with the partnership.

“The collaboration got off to a fantastic start at this year’s Betfred Derby Festival, and we are excited to build on that momentum,” said Ms Robinson. “Together with Ultimate Provence, we’re enhancing the raceday experience with an exciting new offering that truly resonates with our racegoers.”

D&H signs new deals

Equine nutrition specialist D&H has announced several new partnerships.

The company is now official nutritional partner to dressage yard and stud Mount St John Equestrian, and is also official nutritional partner and yard sponsor of Greenall Guerriero Racing.

Mount St John Equestrian managing director Emma Blundell said: “My personal mission and vision is and has always been ‘quality without compromise’ and this is something that we apply to everything we do.

“Having understood the benefits of excellence in nutrition from my very early days, I am proud to once again be feeding D&H and am looking forward to giving the foals of the future the same start in life as the exceptional Mount St John Freestyle, who was fed Suregrow in her early years.

“I am excited for the next chapter of D&H and Mount St John Equestrian working closely together and our shared focus on – above all else – happy, healthy horses.”

D&H managing director Linda Porter said “Horses are very much at the heart of both D&H and Mount St John Equestrian, and we are so proud to be a part of Emma’s vision for the breeding and producing of world-class dressage horses.

“Our veterinary and nutrition experts have been working closely with Emma to ensure that the individual dietary requirements of the fabulous horses based at Mount St John Equestrian is met, and we are all elated with the results.

“We are looking forward to a long and successful partnership and are honoured to be feeding the equine royalty based at this wonderful yard.”

D&H and Greenall Guerriero Racing first started working collaboratively in 2020 and that relationship is further strengthened with this new deal.

Sammy Martin, head of PR for D&H, said: “As we head towards the start of the next National

Hunt season, we are delighted to be kicking it off as the official nutritional partner and yard sponsor to Greenall Guerriero Racing.

“Providing excellence in nutrition for happy healthy horses is key to achieving performance and results both off and on the racecourse and our veterinary and nutrition experts are on

hand to work with the team at Greenall Guerriero Racing to prioritise the individual needs of the horses. We are looking forward to a successful season ahead.”

Joint trainer Oliver Greenall said the yard has been feeding D&H since 2020 and that “strengthening our relationship with this leading name in equine nutrition is a wonderful next step”.

“D&H has always taken the time to understand what our horses need and their adaptability

and superb customer relations has been pivotal in developing such a long term and valued partnership,” he added.

D&H is also continuing its partnership with Horse of the Year Show, returning as official nutrition partner for the 2025 show.

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now