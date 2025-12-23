



The curtain came down on the final evening of the London International Horse Show on Monday (22 December) with one of the most entertaining classes of the week, the Tuffa Boots Jockeys Challenge Cup in aid of The Injured Jockeys Fund.

In an action-packed half hour of thrills – and one spill – the team of five female jockeys took on their male counterparts over a showjumping course and joker fence, under the guidance of team managers William and Pippa Funnell.

London Horse Show jockeys’ challenge: Stewards enquiry!

Earning weighing room bragging rights over the Festive period were the victorious quintet of male jockeys. Team captain and champion Flat jockey Oisin Murphy led former champion jump jockey Brian Hughes, Tristan Durell, Richie McLernon and Flat jockey Jason Hart to a Frankel-esque combined winning margin of over 20 seconds.

Oisin, who has also competed nationally and internationally in the showjumping ring, unsurprisingly produced an exhibition round over the coloured poles. But it was Brian Hughes – who had jetted in from riding three placed horses at Musselburgh racecourse earlier in the day – who stole the show, scorching round faster than London Horse Show grand prix winner Tom Wachman to post the quickest time of the evening (25.69sec) having also cleared the imposing joker fence.

“I’m just glad I didn’t make a fool of my horse,” said Brian, adding that being beaten by 0.02sec by Harry Skelton last year had spurred him on to warp speed this year. “Sometimes at the racecourse the crowd aren’t cheering for you, if they’ve bet on something you’ve got beaten on, so this was great fun.”

Without the legendary Sir Anthony “AP” McCoy in action in this year’s class, Richie McLernon took it upon himself to continue the 20-time champion’s Festive tradition of falling off. When Richie’s horse refused at one obstacle, Richie slipped gracefully out the side door but, to a huge cheer, he vaulted back on (albeit at the second attempt) and kicked on over the rest of the course, even flying effortlessly over the joker.

The dreaded “EL” appeared next to his name, but it didn’t seem to matter, the lads were smashing it.

“The boys fell off, got back on and were still faster than the girls!” quipped William Funnell, last seen stomping off to the stewards’ room to lodge an official objection to his rider’s elimination.

Team captain Oisin Murphy: “A wonderful cause and a true privilege”

The female team of jockeys were equally determined, however, with team captain Megan Nicholls leading Lilly Pinchin, Joanna Mason, Gina Andrews and Alice Stevens to a slower, but arguably more stylish team result.

There was an anxious wait however while the stewards deliberated the scores and scoured their rulebooks, eventually deciding to drop Richie’s score alongside the highest scoring rider from Megan’s team and the male jockeys were announced as first past the post to conclude another brilliant, high-octane and entertaining evening, all for a fantastic cause.

“Christmas is coming so I want to stay in Pippa’s good books, but that was too easy!” said William Funnell about his wife’s opposing team.

“It’s a wonderful cause and we’re so lucky that we’re able to take part at London Horse Show – it’s a five-star show watched by people all around the world, so it’s a true privilege,” said Oisin Murphy.

“This is my fourth year competing here and I still haven’t won it yet,” said Joanna Mason. “I need to keep coming back!

“But the IJF is an amazing charity, I’ve relied on them from a broken back to broken ankles – they’ve got me back quicker than I could ever have done, so I can’t thank them enough. So anything we can do for them is just amazing.”

Debutante team captain Megan Nicholls added: “We’re not giving up! We’re going to have a team talk and a regroup, then come back for more.

“It was so much fun and it’s for such an important cause. We’ve been so lucky to have great sponsors in Tuffa this year. Everyone behind the scenes who bring the ponies and horses for us to ride, too, thanks to the crowd for getting behind us because it’s such a cool atmosphere.”

