Find out everything you need to know about British jump jockey Harry Skelton ahead of the Cheltenham Festival.

1. Harry Skelton was born in 1990 and is based in Warwickshire.

2. His father Nick was a prolific showjumper and won individual gold at the 2016 Rio Olympics before retiring from the sport.

3. Harry rides predominantly for his brother Dan, who is a successful National Hunt trainer.

4. In 2019, Harry got married to fellow jump jockey Bridget Andrews.

5. Harry rode his first winner at the age of 17 and became the youngest jockey to win the Irish Grand National just two years later.

6. Harry rode Superb Story in 2016 to give himself and brother Dan their first success at the Cheltenham Festival.

7. Harry had his first ride under Rules in the 2005/06 season.

8. He has so far recorded 928 winners under Rules.

9. To-date he has ridden six Grade One winners.

10. Among his Grade One winners are Roksana, who won at Cheltenham Festival in 2019, Politologue, with whom he has claimed a Cheltenham Queen Mother Champion Chase and a Tingle Creek, and Allmankind, who is proving to be a very exciting prospect.

