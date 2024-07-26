



Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy. Learn more

Istabraq, the three-time Champion Hurdle winner, has died at the “ripe old age” of 32 following a long retirement at the home of his owner, JP McManus.

The racing legend won 23 of his 29 starts over hurdles, and the hearts of thousands of fans.

A statement from Mr McManus said that Istabraq sadly died at 1.15am on Thursday (25 July).

“He was a very special horse who gave us many great days of fun and enjoyment,” he said, thanking Lara Hegarty, Johnny O’Brien and all the staff at Martinstown “who took such fantastic care of him over many years”.

“We are pleased that we gave him a good celebration for his most recent birthday in May. He leaves [my wife] Noreen, myself and the family with wonderful memories.”

Istabraq won two of his 11 starts on the Flat for John Gosden, but it was in the second era of his racing career that his talent would truly shine through.

John Durkan bought the Sadler’s Wells son in 1996 as a four-year-old out of the Gosden stable, where he had worked as the trainer’s assistant. Mr Durkan had just taken out his training licence and recognised Istabraq’s talent, but was then diagnosed with leukaemia.

He recommended Aidan O’Brien take on the horse’s training. Just 15 months later, Mr Durkan died aged 31, just before the horse won the 1998 Irish Champion Hurdle.

Istabraq was narrowly beaten on his debut over hurdles yet showed such promise that he contested a Grade One hurdle at Fairyhouse two weeks later, which he won – along with his next nine starts.

He was ridden by Charlie Swan throughout his career over hurdles, who credited the gelding’s jumping style as the mark that set him apart from his rivals.

“When he was airborne, he’d get his back legs out very quickly. He was like a motorbike going over a ramp and landing on the back wheel. Istabraq’s hindlegs would often touch down first, before his forelegs,” he told H&H for a legends feature in 2021.

“When that happened, he’d land running. Most horses land on their forelegs; they have to take that extra half-stride to get their hindlegs back underneath them. Whereas Istabraq, he’d be away from the hurdles in a flash. It made all the difference.”

His Champion Hurdle victories came three years on the bounce between 1998 and 2000. He also won the Irish Champion Hurdle on four occasions, the Aintree Hurdle, the Punchestown Champion Hurdle, and many more major races.

He was retired in 2002, after he was pulled up in the Champion Hurdle as it transpired that he had sustained a tendon injury.

Istabraq lived out his remaining 21+ years in retirement at Mr McManus’ Martinstown Stud. He celebrated his 32nd birthday in May this year with bunting, carrots and cake, surrounded by his connections.

You might also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the Paris Olympics, Royal International, Burghley and more with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now