‘I’m truly grateful’: trainer’s tribute to fan-favourite horse as he retires aged 11





Al Dancer, who won the 2024 Badger Beer Chase in memorable fashion this month when leading from start to finish, has been retired aged 11.

The grey, who is owned by Dai Walters, “picked up a little niggle” in the Badger Beer at Wincanton, his trainer Sam Thomas confirmed.

“Which means he’s going to miss the rest of the season and, with him turning 12 in January, we felt it was only fair for the horse to be retired on a good note,” he said.

Al Dancer will remain at Mr Walters’ stables near Cardiff, where Mr Thomas trains.

“He’s 11 but he’s like a four-year-old on the gallops every day,” said Mr Thomas. “He’ll have a great life now and, when he’s fully healed, he’ll no doubt be a fantastic lead horse for all the youngsters.”

Al Dancer won £319,996 during his 31-race career, notching up 10 victories including the 2019 Betfair Hurdle when trained by Nigel Twiston-Davies. He moved to Mr Thomas’s yard for the 2021-22 season and went on to win the 2022 Grand Sefton Chase at Aintree, four days after Mr Walters and Mr Thomas were involved in a helicopter crash in which the former suffered serious injuries.

“It was only a couple of days after the helicopter crash that he won the Grand Sefton, so he knows how to raise everyone‘s spirits,” said Mr Thomas. “He’s been mega throughout his career and has done so much for me personally, and certainly for Mr Walters. I’m truly grateful for having him.”

