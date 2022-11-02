Racehorse trainer and owner injured in helicopter crash





National Hunt trainer Sam Thomas and racehorse owner Dai Walters were reportedly two of five people involved in a helicopter crash yesterday afternoon (1 November).

It is understood that Dai suffered more serious injuries than the other passengers but is conscious and being assessed in hospital while Sam suffered minor injuries.

A spokesperson from North Wales Police said: “We were called at 5.36pm yesterday afternoon (Tuesday) to reports of a helicopter crash in woodland near Llanelidan, Ruthin.”

Chief Inspector David Cust added: “Officers attended alongside colleagues from Welsh Ambulance and North Wales Fire & Rescue as part of a joint emergency response.

“All the occupants have been accounted for, with four people having been taken to hospitals across the area. None of the injuries are thought to be life-threatening or life-changing at this time..

“While a multiple agency response remains at the scene, the ongoing investigation into the cause will be dealt with by the Air Accident Investigation Board.”

The spokesperson said although initial reports from the scene indicated that four people were taken to hospital, the Welsh Ambulance Services Trust confirmed this morning that only two people were taken.

Sam Thomas trains at The Hollies Stables near Cardiff in South Wales, which Dai Walters owns. Sam had a successful career as a jockey, winning the Cheltenham Gold Cup on Denman in 2008 and the Betfair Chase on Kauto Star in 2007, before taking out his licence as a trainer.

