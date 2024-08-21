Delight as ‘world-class’ international event secured to replace Blair





A new international horse trials will be held from next year, to replace Blair Castle, and organisers promise a world-class event for “decades to come”.

H&H reported in March that the 35th Blair Castle International Horse Trials (22-25 August) would be the last. But today (21 August), it has been announced that an event running classes up to CCI4*-L will run at Scone Palace in Perthshire, just over 35 miles away from Blair.

“The first Scone Palace International Horse Trials will be held next August in the historic and picturesque parklands of Scone Palace and the adjacent Perth racecourse, offering a unique and enhanced setting for this new world-class event,” said a statement from the palace, with British Eventing (BE).

“The establishment of this equestrian competition at this iconic location reinforces Perthshire’s status as a premier destination for international sporting events and ensures the continuation of top-tier eventing in the region.”

Scone Estates CEO Brian Stevenson said the team was delighted that the palace and racecourse were to establish the new fixture.

“We are thrilled to bring a new and major event to Perthshire, highlighting the region as a premium destination for large-scale international events,” he said. “The team and I look forward to working with British Eventing to deliver another world-class event.”

The Scottish Eventing Championships were held at Scone Palace for some years from 2009; Central Scotland Horse Trials started there in 1950 and returned to the palace in 1991 having run at other venues.

William, Viscount Stormont of Scone Palace, added: “Perth racecourse and the parkland at Scone Palace are a fantastic setting for this new international event. The parkland has a long history of hosting eventing competitions, and we know that many Scottish equestrians have fond memories of eventing here. We are delighted to build on the legacy of Blair Castle and bring a new event to new generations for decades to come.

“Equally, we are pleased to introduce the facilities at Perth racecourse to a new international event and to deploy the team to produce a best-in-class eventing surface. We must also acknowledge the Troughton family and everyone at Blair Castle for delivering 35 years of world-class eventing, and we wish them all the best for the final horse trials at Blair Castle.”

The statement said organisers hope the partnership with Perth racecourse will “offer enhanced facilities and an unparalleled setting, ensuring the event’s continued success and growth in its new home”.

Matthew Taylor, director of racing at Perth racecourse, said: “We are delighted to be taking on the honour of running the new Scone Palace International Horse Trials at the parkland at Scone Palace and Perth racecourse. The team at Blair Atholl has done a wonderful job over the past 35 years of hosting such a coveted event in the equestrian calendar. We cannot wait for the opportunity to begin our own new chapter and deliver what we are confident will be Scotland’s leading equestrian event.

“The grounds teams between both the Scone Palace team and Perth racecourse team have a vast amount of experience and machinery to provide a world-class surface for next August.”

The palace will also host the Scottish grassroots championship with more national and international classes incorporated. BE and Scone Palace are “actively working on the schedule and further details will be released when available”.

BE CEO Rosie Williams, said: “We are thrilled to announce that Scone Palace will establish a new and exciting fixture within the British Eventing calendar. We couldn’t have hoped for a better venue. The BE team and the team at Scone will be working tirelessly over the coming months to ensure everything is ready for next year’s event. It’s fitting that the final event at Blair will be a celebration of its many years of success. We now look forward to Scone carrying on this proud tradition.”

Scone Palace International Horse Trials will run from 21-24 August 2025.

