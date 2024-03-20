Another major fixture lost from eventing calendar: ‘End of an era’





Blair Castle Horse Trials will not run again after this year, with 2024 its final fixture.

A statement from the event said that the farmland where it is held “is increasing its involvement in regenerative agriculture and in future the land will require to be managed all year round in a way that is in accordance with its environmental aims”.

This year’s 35th anniversary event will go ahead as planned as the final Blair Castle Horse Trials, in a farewell celebration.

Blair hosts international eventing classes from CCI* up to CCI4*-L level, as well as the Scottish Grassroots Eventing Festival. The horse trials is run alongside a British Showjumping show and a country fair with showing classes, numerous tradestands and visitor attractions.

The news about Blair comes as a significant blow to the eventing community, weeks after the announcement that the Festival of British Eventing at Gatcombe will not run this year and may well not return to the calendar.

Blair event director Alec Lochore said: “This event became a phenomenal international success and has had unstinting support from the Blair Castle team.

“Of course, it is the end of an era for everyone involved – sponsors, competitors, volunteers, spectators and many more – and we are determined to sign off with a tremendous celebration at this year’s event in August.

“At this stage it is too early to say what the future holds. There are a significant number of equestrian bodies involved and discussions to explore options will have to take place.

“The equestrian community is extremely grateful to the Blair Castle team for its outstanding commitment over so many years.”

Bertie Troughton, resident trustee of Blair Castle, said: “It has been a great pleasure and privilege being at the centre of Scottish equestrianism for so many years. We are bowing out after this year with huge gratitude to everyone who made the event so special. We are looking forward to hosting a fantastic event later this year which will be a fitting tribute to hosting the event for 35 years.”

