Foundation created in memory of Georgie Campbell named as official charity partner of major British fixture





The Georgie Campbell Foundation will be the supported charity for the first running of Scone Palace International Horse Trials (21-24 August).

The foundation was set up in memory of five-star event rider Georgie Campbell, and aims to help young event riders in establishing and running their business, and to champion the sustainable future of eventing through supporting cross-country safety improvements.

The proceeds from the guided cross-country course-walks at the event will go to the charity.

Jo Williams, Georgie’s older sister and Georgie Campbell Foundation trustee, said the foundation is “honoured to be named as charity of choice for the inaugural Scone Palace International Horse Trials”.

“The setting feels very apt because Georgie had Scottish heritage through our paternal grandfather’s Strang lineage and our parents very nearly relocated the family to Scotland when we were children,” said Jo.

“While being based down south meant that Georgie didn’t compete in Scotland a huge amount, she did have a memorably excellent cross-country round at Blair Castle with Master Monarch that got them on to the junior pathway. We wish the organisers and competitors all the very best for a successful first event.”

Event director Alec Lochore added: “We are honoured to welcome the Georgie Campbell Foundation as the official charity for the 2025 Scone Palace International Horse Trials.

“Georgie was a much-loved figure in the eventing world, and the foundation’s mission to support riders’ welfare and raise awareness around safety is one we are proud to champion.”

Arena Racing Company signs five-year deal for feature class

Arena Racing Company (ARC) will sponsor the new £50,000 Racehorse to Eventer Challenge Cup at Cornbury House Horse Trials (10 to 14 September) in a new five-year deal.

The new class, which has a £45,000 first prize, is a joint initiative between the Howden family’s event and Jayne McGivern of Dash Grange Stud. It is designed to encourage and promote eventing careers for former racehorses and thoroughbreds who did not make it to the racetrack.

Jayne McGivern, who stands Derby winner Golden Horn at Overbury Stud and owns event horses with leading British rider Piggy March, said: “It is really heartwarming to see such a major player in the horseracing world leaning in to the issue of racehorse welfare so positively. I am so grateful to them for their belief and support for the concept.

“I have long tried to launch this class, and without the wonderful team at Cornbury House providing the most beautiful venue and ARC stepping in to sponsor, the next five years of showing the athletic brilliance of ex-racehorses, ridden by the best riders, would not have been possible.”

ARC chief executive Martin Cruddace said David Howden, Jayne McGivern and the team at Cornbury “should be congratulated for their excellent work in establishing this new class, which we are delighted to support”.

“Cornbury House Horse Trials takes place at the same time of one of our biggest fixtures, the Betfred St Leger Festival at Doncaster, which will offer us an excellent opportunity to promote the achievements of those competing in the Racehorse to Eventer Challenge Cup to the racing public, alongside the more general opportunities in eventing available to thoroughbred racehorses as a second career,” he said.

Mr Howden, founder and president of Cornbury House Horse Trials, added: “It is wonderful to see one of racing’s major racecourse owners getting behind this class, which we are thrilled to be launching at Cornbury this year.

“A brilliant concept from Jayne McGivern now has committed longevity for the next five years and is exactly where we want to be going to promote the versatility of the thoroughbred and second careers after racing, which sits alongside our own Thoroughbred Aftercare Programme.”

The winner of the Racehorse to Eventer Challenge Cup will take home £45,000 and a George III silver perpetual trophy. Each year, the successful owner will receive the silver-plated horse shoe of a Derby winner – the first of which will be that of Golden Horn, who won the Derby in 2015.

HOYS welcome evoke as official safety partner

Riding helmet and clothing firm Evoke has been announced as the official safety partner of Horse of the Year Show (HOYS, 8 to 12 October).

The company is also sponsoring the Evoke Stakes, the second international showjumping class held on the Friday of the 2025 show.

Vicky Mitson, managing director and co-founder of Evoke, said: “Having been a competitor at HOYS for many years, I am delighted that Evoke are the official safety partner of Horse of the Year Show as we continue to lead the way in rider safety.

“We will be showcasing our new, innovative collection of safety wear at the show and look forward to seeing many of our riding hats in the ring, as well as meeting new customers on our trade stand.”

HOYS event director Emma Wardell added: “Safety is always a priority at HOYS, and with Evoke as our official safety partner, we are confident that competitors have access to a brand that puts safety at the forefront of their business without sacrificing style and affordability.

“I am delighted to welcome an innovative brand that refuses to compromise on safety and quality, aligns with the core values of the show.”

