New £50,000 competition for former racehorses to ‘showcase their talent’





A class for former racehorses worth £50,000 is to run at Cornbury House Horse Trials, aiming to demonstrate the quality and potential of thoroughbreds in a second career.

The class is the brainchild of Jayne McGivern of Dash Grange Stud, supported by David Howden, group CEO and founder of Howden, and president and founder of the horse trials.

Ms McGivern, who owns top event horses, is donating the £50,000, making the prize fund one of the largest in the eventing calendar.

“The initiative has been in McGivern’s thoughts for a long time, wanting to make training ex-racehorses financially viable for riders,” a spokesman for the horse trials said. “Her aim is to also raise the profile of the adaptable nature of thoroughbreds, especially in terms of their suitability for eventing.

“The class will showcase thoroughbreds and their abilities, aiming to encourage riders to take on and retrain ex-racehorses and incentivise riders to work towards the 2025 class. It will also provide an additional opportunity for ex-racehorses, building on the existing resource and guidance provided by Retraining of Racehorses.”

The class will run from 2025, starting at CCI2*/novice level, and more details will be released “in due course”.

Ms McGivern said said: “I am thrilled to be able to launch a new ex-racehorse class that will run in 2025, and thank David Howden for his support in allowing my idea to come to fruition. Racing and eventing are both my passions and through this class we will be able to showcase the talent that thoroughbreds have in their second careers.”

Piggy March, pictured with Ms McGivern’s former racehorse, Our Old Fella at Cornbury House Horse Trials in 2021, said the idea is “absolutely brilliant”.

“Well done to Jayne McGivern,” she said. “Firstly, because this is a massive opportunity for both racing and eventing, which Jane is very passionate about, and her love for horses is why she wanted to do this.

“But for us as competitors I think it’s amazing because until you get to five-star there’s not really cash prizes that event riders can go for. And secondly, it’s just brilliant to get the [thoroughbred] blood back into eventing. Eventing has changed over the years and it’s all been about fancy moving and big flash jumpers. And when you get to the top level, as we’ve seen this year at the main events and it’s been a bit wet, it still comes down to stamina and class. And so to keep the racehorses, thoroughbreds, in our game would be amazing.”

Piggy added that she thinks the class is a “realistic aim” for former racehorses, and that she “might even start rocking up to Doncaster sales” and getting to know some racing trainers, to help find horses who have the potential to become eventers.

“It’s a wonderful sport. I love it and to put the two together will be fantastic,” she said.

