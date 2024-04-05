New grassroots three-day event with big prizes planned for summer 2024





A new grassroots three-day event will be trialled at Frickley Park this summer open to all British Eventing (BE) members competing at BE90 and BE100.

The Uvex Frickley Cup (16 to 19 August) will run long-format classes at both levels at the Frickley Park International Horse Trials. Competitors will perform their dressage in front of two judges on the Friday and take on an extended cross-country course on Saturday, with a trot-up and reverse-order showjumping on the final day. Prizegivings will be mounted.

Frickley event director William Buck said he “couldn’t have been more delighted” at how the idea has been embraced by BE.

“I very much want the Uvex Frickley Cup competition to become not only a great experience for competitors but also a social one where they can enjoy the evenings socialising with each other, as well as bringing their friends and family with them if they wish to,” said Mr Buck. “We are all extremely excited about it and we hope that it will be embraced by members in the same way.”

Title sponsor Uvex, which is distributed via Zebra Products, is providing prizes including £1,000 vouchers to the winners, £300 vouchers for runners-up, and products to 10th place.

Competitors staying on site will be able to use the event’s pop-up evening restaurant and bar, hacking, and attend a complementary drinks party on Frickley Hall’s lawns. Friends and family will be invited to camp on site for free.

Simon Middleton, director of Zebra Products said: “I am a keen eventer myself, and when I heard of the new long-format competition for riders competing at this level, I very much wanted to support it.

“It is a great initiative, and it will see not only great competition, but also bring together the eventing community in a fun way. I am looking forward to seeing it first-hand and presenting to the winners after three great days of competition.”

The cross-country will be single-phase, with no roads and tracks or steeplechase. The only entry requirement is that combinations have the ability to compete at either BE90 or BE100.

BE’s recently launched “here to help” campaign, which involves having experts on site to assist riders, will be running at the fixture.

British Eventing chief executive Rosie Williams said this is “such a great opportunity” for grassroots riders, and thanked the team at Frickley for putting the idea forward.

“We are going to support the initiative by having help on the ground that members can ask advice from, whether it be a question on tack or an accompanied course walk.

“The entire three days will be about creating an environment that not only gives them three days of competition, but also three days of fun!”

