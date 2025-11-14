Yasmin Ingham, LA28 Olympic Games and support for battle against equine grass sickness: latest partnership news





Yasmin Ingham joins D&H

Eventing world champion Yasmin Ingham has signed a new deal with feed company D&H.

Yasmin said she is “thrilled” to be joining the D&H team.

“Their remarkable attention to detail in crafting and formulating feeds and nutrition plans is truly impressive,” she said.

“I am excited to provide my horses with the high-quality feed they deserve to keep them happy, healthy and performing at their absolute best and I am enjoying getting to know more about the excellence in nutrition and products in the D&H portfolio.”

Sammy Martin, D&H’s head of PR, said: “Horses are truly at the heart of D&H and Yasmin’s passion for her horses is something that resonates with the entire D&H team.

“We are proud to be in the position of announcing this nutritional partnership. Our veterinary and nutrition experts have been working closely with Yasmin and her team to ensure that the individual dietary requirements of the horses are understood and met.

“We are looking forward to a fantastic partnership and are excited for the seasons to come.”

Magnolia Cup raises six figures for charity

The 2025 Markel Magnolia Cup raised more than £830,000 for King’s Trust International’s Project Lehar – a record-breaking amount for the charity race.

The annual race for amateur female jockeys takes place during the Qatar Goodwood Festival and has now raised more than £3.5m for charitable causes since its inception in 2011.

King’s Trust International’s Project Lehar operates in the Indian states of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh and focuses on empowering adolescent girls through vocational training, skills development and promoting gender equality within their communities.

Will Straw, chief executive of King’s Trust International, said the trust is “deeply grateful for our partnership with Markel and the Magnolia Cup”.

“These funds will play a vital role in supporting Project Lehar, our women’s economic empowerment programme. This will transform the lives of women and girls from disadvantaged families in rural India and have a knock-on effect uplifting their wider communities as well,” he said.

Goodwood owner The Duke of Richmond added that Goodwood is proud to have raised such a significant sum.

“Over the past 14 years, the race has become a standout moment at the Qatar Goodwood Festival presented by Visit Qatar, championing women in sport and raising significant funds for charities that support women and children,” he said.

“We are incredibly grateful to Markel for its continued support of this special charity race, involvement in the riders’ journeys and for playing a huge part in raising an outstanding £834,170 this year.”

Trailer firms partner to support equine grass sickness research

Ifor Williams Trailers and Stirling Trailer Centre have joined forces to help give the Moredun Foundation Equine Grass Sickness Fund a boost of £15,000.

The two companies donated a top-of-the-range horsebox to an online fundraising raffle in aid of the battle against equine grass sickness (EGS).

Sean Cooper, general manager at Stirling Trailer Centre, said the firm became involved after managing director Robin Gray attended a Rural Education Trust meeting, where he heard about efforts to combat the often fatal disease.

“Robin heard about the campaign to raise awareness and the raffle idea to boost funds through social media. He immediately agreed to donate an Ifor Williams HBX506 horsebox, and Ifor Williams Trailers themselves stepped in to cover half the cost,” said Mr Cooper.

“We were thrilled to get their backing and it was great to partner with them as always.

“We have been an official Ifor Williams Trailers distributor for 10 years now so it has been a nice way to mark a decade of working together.”

The Moredun Foundation Equine Grass Sickness Fund, a division of the Moredun Foundation charity, supports research into the disease and improvements to the treatment of EGS.

Anne Logan from the fund thanked Ifor Williams Trailers and Stirling Trailer Centre for their support and said the online Crowdfunder was a “huge success”, raising just over £15,000.

“It was the first time we had done something like that, and the reaction was terrific. We struggle for funding, and research now is so expensive,” she said.

“It all costs money so we have to reach out to other organisations for support.

“We are eternally grateful to Ifor Williams and Stirling Trailer Centre for contributing to our fundraising. We are absolutely blown away by their support, they’ve been very generous.”

The winner of the horsebox, picked at random, was Carol Cheshire of North Baddesley in Hampshire. She was prompted to take part by a friend whose horse survived the disease.

“I’m really pleased to have supported research into EGS and in fact made a donation separately from the raffle to support the research work because it’s really important and I am really grateful to have received the horsebox,” she said.

All aboard the yellow buses

Iconic yellow school buses will have a central role at LA28, as part of a new partnership between organisers of the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games and Highland Electric Fleets.

The two organisations are working together to repurpose electric school buses from local districts to help transport the people making the Games happen.

“Highland Electric Fleets is honored to partner with LA28 to deliver one of the largest deployments of electric school buses ever assembled for a global sporting event,” said Duncan McIntyre, CEO of Highland Electric Fleets.

“Together, we’re proving that electrification can meet the demands of the biggest stage in sports while delivering zero-emission transportation solutions and inspiring ways of thinking differently around transportation and infrastructure.”

LA28 chief executive Reynold Hoover said: “Welcoming Highland is an incredible step in the operational execution of the 2028 Games. We’re thrilled to collaborate with a company that shares our innovative approach to delivering mission-critical Games services.”

Connolly’s Red Mills expands support for British point-to-pointing

GB Pointing has expanded its partnership with feed company Connolly’s Red Mills.

The brand will continue as official national nutritional partner for the 2025/26 point-to-point season. Direct support to those involved in point-to-pointing includes a complimentary product, discount code, and a free forage sampling service.

The partnership extends to British point-to-pointing’s national championships. Connolly’s Red Mills sponsors the champion horse and its sister brand Foran Equine sponsor champion trainer titles. Carr & Day & Martin, another of its sister brands, will sponsor the best turned out award for the young horse maiden GB Pointing bonus series.

Adam Johnson, UK equine sales manager for Connolly’s Red Mills said: “We are delighted to be announced as the official nutritional partner to GB Pointing for the coming season.

“Point-to-pointing has always been so important to Connolly’s Red Mills, both in the UK and in Ireland, and we believe this is the ideal way to continue our support for the customers that have supported us so well.

“The partnership will not only allow us to offer our nutritional services to both current customers and non-customers, it will also allow us to showcase our unique ability to nourish, care and support the equine athlete on race days with our sister brands Foran Equine and Carr & Day & Martin. We are very excited about the season ahead.”

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 and beyond with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now