Georgie Campbell Foundation set up to help aspiring riders ‘fulfil their dreams’





A foundation to help aspiring young eventers to “fulfil their dreams” has been set up in memory of the late five-star rider Georgie Campbell.

Georgie died in a fall while competing at Bicton International on 26 May. The Georgie Campbell Foundation has been set up by a close-knit group of her family and supporters who “love and deeply miss her”.

The foundation aims to provide up-and-coming riders with the support to establish their own eventing business, and will provide a bursary and mentoring in all areas of the sport, including financial management, attracting and retaining staff, and owners and sponsors.

“Together with Georgie’s husband Jesse (Campbell), and my parents, Debbie and Ian (Strang), I wanted to set up a charitable foundation in Georgie’s name to give back to the sport that my sister loved, specifically by providing the sort of help that would have made it easier for a young Georgie to set up her eventing business,” said Jo Williams, Georgie’s sister.

“The foundation will also provide a positive channel for our pain and help to keep Georgie’s memory alive.

“We hope that the eventing community and beyond will support the Georgie Campbell Foundation so that we can pay it forward to aspiring young event riders for many years to come.”

Bracelets designed in Georgie’s purple and white cross-country colours will be sold to help raise money for the foundation. Bracelets can be bought here.

The foundation will also be supported by the South East Eventers League, as the not-for-profit organisation’s charity of choice at its awards and ball at High Rocks in Tunbridge Wells, on 16 November. Georgie was based near Tunbridge Wells and a “well-known and much-loved face on the southeast circuit”. Tickets for the ball have sold out, but a limited number of after dinner tickets are still available.

Follow the Georgie Campbell Foundation on Instagram.

To stay up to date with all the breaking news throughout Maryland, Pau, London International and more, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout HOYS, Maryland, Pau, London International and more with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now