A magical day as amateur takes Badminton horse round 90cm, with five-star eventer on her 15hh cob

    • A five-star event horse and rider and an amateur with a “little black cob” who swapped rides for a 90cm pairs hunter trial won their class – and raised over £2,000 in the process.

    H&H reported that Fiona Kashel’s good friend Lynn Roberts was to take Fiona’s Badminton ride Creevagh Silver De Haar (Hero) to Munstead on 12 July, and Fiona Lynn’s 15hh Robbie Cob, in aid of the Georgie Campbell Foundation.

    “It was the most amazing day,” Lynn told H&H. “Lots of people turned up, and were cheering us – and I felt like I was riding round Badminton. Robbie’s little legs had to try to keep up with Hero, who was cruising, but it was a lovely day.”

    The riders were decked out in Georgie’s purple cross-country colours, thanks to tack shop Chobham Rider, and the last fence was bedecked with purple flowers.

    Lynn said it was a fantastic experience riding 17-year-old Hero.

    “Fiona said he’d look after me; we were springing along, but he didn’t over-jump so I wasn’t catapulted,” she said. “He did pull a shoe off; I think because the ditch was so small, he didn’t see it! But we were nearly home and he was fine.

    Picture by Britta Stent

    “At one point, Fiona had to call to say ‘Slow down’ because Robbie couldn’t keep up; I’d felt we were just floating along. It was fabulous, he’s the most amazing horse. I said ‘Can’t I have him to do some 90s on?’!”

    Lynn added that when Fiona next schooled Hero, she said, the horse went very well.

    “So I didn’t ruin him, which is great – I think I’ve improved him and she’ll ask me to ride him before all the big events now!” she said.

    “Fiona found it hard to see a stride on Robbie because he’s so bouncy, but she said in the end, she just went flat out, and I think she enjoyed it, and we’d aimed to raise £2,000, but got to about £2,500 including cash on the day, which was fantastic.

    “I don’t know what the next challenge will be – maybe a dressage swap, that would be hilarious – but it was a day for the memory banks because it was so magical.”

    Eleanor Jones

    H&H news editor
    Eleanor is an experienced journalist who spent over eight years working for local and national newspapers before joining H&H as news editor in March 2016. Passionate about equine welfare and exposing the truth, Eleanor has reported on all aspects of the industry, from Brexit to anti-bullying campaigns, and from dressage rules to mules. Her sport of choice is showjumping, in which she competes her own horses, and she also enjoys reporting at local jumping shows through to international championships.
