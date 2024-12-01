Initiatives keep Georgie Campbell’s memory alive – and give back to the sport she loved





The process of setting up a foundation and creating jewellery to support it are helping keep eventer Georgie Campbell’s memory alive – and giving back to the sport she loved.

The five-star rider lost her life in a cross-country fall in May and H&H reported last month that her family and friends had set up the Georgie Campbell Foundation.

The aim is to support up-and-coming riders, with bursaries and mentoring, and two jewellery brands have now united with the charity.

“Two iconic jewellery brands have joined forces with the Georgie Campbell Foundation to launch their own signature jewellery lines in time for Christmas,” a spokesperson for the foundation said.

“Hiho Silver and Coco & Jane Loves have worked closely with Georgie’s family to create unique pieces of jewellery to keep Georgie’s memory alive and raise vital funds for the newly formed foundation.”

The Hiho Silver Twig collection was inspired by Georgie’s much-loved terrier Twig.

“As Twig reached his twilight years Georgie had begun to fear losing him and so had started planning a tattoo for herself in the shape of a small branch, so that she would never be without her Twig,” the spokesperson said.

“Moved by this story and keen to draw on it for inspiration, Hiho Silver’s master craftsmen set about replicating a twig from a hornbeam (fairy) tree that stood in Georgie’s family home in Kent to create the first two pieces in the collection.”

The sterling silver Twig necklace is on sale for £65 and cufflinks for £95, from which £36 and £54 respectively will go the foundation.

Both are available to order and will arrive by Christmas.

Coco & James has created a zig-zag bracelet in Georgie’s signature purple and white cross-country colours.

“This gorgeous enamel and silver tone alloy tile bracelet is a wonderful memento that also makes an ideal stocking filler,” the spokesperson said. “It has an adjustable circumference to fit any wrist size and is suitable for both women and men.”

The bracelet costs £35, £25 of which goes to the Georgie Campbell Foundation.

Jo Williams, Georgie’s older sister, said: “I love wearing my Georgie jewellery every day and the process of creating it and setting up the foundation provides a positive channel for our pain and helps to keep Georgie’s memory alive.

“We hope the equestrian community and beyond will support the Georgie Campbell Foundation so that we can give back to the sport she loved for many years to come.”

