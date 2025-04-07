



British success in Basel

Congratulations to Lottie Fry, who has added World Cup champion to Glamourdale’s outstanding list of accolades. The world champions, Olympic bronze medallists and European champions scored 88.2% to take the World Cup title, some way ahead of Germany’s Isabell Werth on DSP Quantaz in second (84.37%) and Norway’s Isabel Freese on Total Hope OLD in third (81.85%).

“Every competition on Glamourdale is special, but the World Cup has always been a big dream, so to win it is very special,” Lottie told H&H. “I had an amazing ride. He was with me each step, and it’s the most amazing feeling when it all comes together.”

Read the full report

Ben Maher comes close to glory

Former Olympic champion Ben Maher admitted it was “hard to come so close” to winning the World Cup title after he and Point Break came second to Julien Epaillard and Donatello D’Auge. But Ben was quick to congratulate his French rival saying: “To win on the first day and then keep the lead the whole way through [is impressive] – Julien’s not an easy person to overtake at the best of times.”

Ben added: “Point Break was a little tired in the last round, but he gave me everything, and we had just had one little touch. But I’m proud of him and I think he’s going to be a special horse.” We think so too and look forward to seeing the 11-year-old stallion representing Britain in future.

Read the full report

An emotional Grand National win

Rarely has top Irish trainer Willie Mullins been so emotional about a win as he was at Aintree on Saturday. Not only had he trained the winning horse – as well as four others in the first seven past the post – Nick Rockett was brilliantly piloted by his son Patrick.

“This is the summit for me – I don’t think anything can be better than this,” said Willie. “To put your son up on a Grand National winner – what a special day for him, as a jockey and as a person. To win a Grand National as a trainer – wow, how wonderful. To have the two combined – I can’t explain it. I can’t comprehend it and I find it hard to take.”

Read the full story

It was also great to see Broadway Boy, who took a heavy fall at fence 25 having led for much of the race, being loaded up to travel home on Sunday. Both he and Celebre D’Allen, who was pulled up on the run in, had expert veterinary care on the track and then at the stables. They remained at the racecourse overnight for additional care.

Watch the video

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now