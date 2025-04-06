



Julien Epaillard’s bold gamble paid off in Basel, as he and Donatello d’Auge were crowned Longines FEI World Cup Jumping Final champions for the first time.

The Frenchman had made a calculated decision in Friday’s penultimate round (4 April) to skip the jump-off, choosing to preserve the 12-year-old gelding’s legs for the decisive final day. In doing so, he sacrificed the chance of a potential fence advantage – but bet everything on Donatello’s freshness and class to see them home.

It proved a masterstroke. According to data from analytics experts EquiRatings, horses of Donatello’s calibre who skip the second-round jump-off average 1.7 penalties fewer than those that jump – and that prediction proved bang on, with the jump-off contestors picking up an average of 7.5 faults over the final two rounds, while Julien had just the four.

“It was a lot of pressure, but it’s a positive pressure, and that’s what we like,” Julien said. “The risk paid off, Donatello was still a little tired out there because it’s a long week, but I know him so well, and he has a super head and always steps up when he needs to – which helped me out a lot today.”

How the showjumping World Cup Final played out

The Americans were the standout performers in the first round, with Kaitlin Campbell (Casterfield Cornelious), Kristen Vanderveen (Bull Run’s Jireh), Katherine Dinan (Out of the Blue SCF), and joint-third Lillie Keenan (Point Break) delivering a cleansweep of clears. Fellow American Alessandra Volpi (Gipsy Love), a podium finisher in Friday’s jump-off, did not come forward for the final round.

Ireland’s Daniel Coyle and Incredible kept the crowd on the edge of their seats, following their gutsy performance on Friday with another clear round – despite a heart-stopping moment at the final fence, where Daniel lost a stirrup but clung on to huge cheers from the stands.

Their second round was no less gripping, with Incredible brushing the inside flag at fence seven and rattling several others, but crucially, leaving them all in place. They picked up two time penalties, rounding off a brave campaign to finish 12th overall.

Robert Whitaker and Vermento came into the final competition on 16 penalties, and while the 12-year-old black stallion looked to be tiring slightly, Robert managed to keep the mistakes to a minimum.

A single pole down and a time fault were enough to secure their place among the top 20 who returned for the second round, where he produced a fantastic clear to finish on 21 penalties overall and 17th place – just outside the money, but able to take home the bragging rights of being one of only four clears in the second round.

Kevin Staut (Visconti du Telman), the first of the riders on three penalties, delivered a cool, textbook clear. Ben Maher and Point Break followed, surviving a rattle at the Liverpool at seven but otherwise looking rock-solid to finish clear and stay in the hunt.

Home hero Martin Fuchs and Leone Jei entered to a thunderous welcome. His round was full of determination and grit, with Martin urging Leone through every stride – even calling encouragement before the final element of the triple combination at fence eight, momentarily breaking the tense hush in the St Jakobshalle.

Everything was going to plan – until the last pole dropped, agonisingly late, dashing Swiss hopes. The crowd’s cheers turned to groans as four penalties were added to Martin’s score, leaving him on six heading into the final round.

That slip-up opened the door for Henrik von Eckermann and Iliana, as the reigning champion chased a World Cup treble. But they too caught a rail at the Liverpool, joining Martin on six penalties.

Last to go, Julien Epaillard came out riding forward as ever. It wasn’t the smoothest round – the first part of the fourth combination rocked precariously in its cups, and Donatello brushed a pair of oxers – but they kept all the poles in place and finished well inside the time, stretching their narrow lead from two penalties to three.

The final round

Gérard Lachat’s second-round course proved far more testing than the first, with a tricky line from a triple combination across the diagonal into the Liverpool at fence nine proving problematic.

First in, Kaitlin Campbell’s terrific run ended early, as Casterfield Cornelious landed in the middle of the wide oxer at fence three, unseating her. Thankfully, Kaitlin was quickly back on her feet, and after a few laps of the arena, her grey stallion trotted back to meet his waiting groom.

Her compatriot Katherine Dinan, however, delivered a standout performance. The only rider to produce a double clear, she soared from 15th to eighth in the final standings – and with it, an extra €30,000 in prize money.

Home hero Martin Fuchs and Leone Jei, first of the chasing pack, saw their hopes fade as they rattled fence six, dropped the plank at seven, and caught the middle element of the triple, tumbling down the leaderboard to ninth on a total of 14 penalties.

Henrik von Eckermann’s slim hopes of a three-peat vanished too, despite an excellent round. He, like so many, fell foul of fence nine and finished fourth overall on 10 penalties.

Kevin Staut, clear in the opening round, also caught the Liverpool, ending on seven penalties overall – easing the pressure further on Julien Epaillard.

On whether he was disappointed to go so close, Kevin said: “No, I’m just really happy, for myself – my mare is 16 years old, and she’s still improving – but also for the team, and the sport in general. I think this sport is not just great, it’s wonderful when it’s done like it was this week.

“We have a wonderful winner, who just so happens to be French,” he added with a smile, “and we have to be proud of what we’ve produced.”

Lillie Keenan was next, looking sharp and assured in the early stages, sparking real excitement that the 28-year-old debutante could pull off a sensational win.

But the British-bred Kick On faltered through the toughest section of the track, taking rails at the final part of the triple, at the Liverpool, and at the first element of the double at 11, sliding her down to 11th overall. Still, this looks a partnership with plenty more finals to come.

It all came down to Ben Maher and Point Break. The 11-year-old stallion looked every inch a future champion, and despite a momentary wobble at fence three, they were motoring towards a great score. But the opening part of the troublesome triple fell, leaving them on seven penalties — level with Kevin Staut but ahead on time.

That left Julien with breathing room: he could afford a fence down and two time penalties to avoid a jump-off.

Attacking the course in characteristic style, he flew into the first, went smooth through two and three, and clean over the upright at four. Though brushing the oxer at five and drawing gasps from the crowd. He steadied and sailed through six and the plank at seven, moving onto the pivotal section that had unseated his rivals.

It wasn’t entirely smooth, but he made it through, with four fences to go and the title in sight. Then came a heart-stopping moment: the first part of the penultimate double fell, cranking up the tension. But Julien and Donatello cleared the second element before the danger could settle in – and with one fence left, they soared to the finish, sealing the €172,500 prize and the 45th edition of the FEI World Cup Final.

“It’s hard to come so close,” Ben reflected afterwards, “but I have to congratulate Julien, to win on the first day and then keep the lead the whole way through – he’s not an easy person to overtake at the best of times.

“I had a rider error on Friday – I didn’t do a good enough job there – and Point Break was a little tired in the last round, but he gave me everything, and we had just had one little touch. But I’m proud of him and I think he’s going to be a special horse.”

