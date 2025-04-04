



It was all change at the Longines FEI World Cup Jumping Finals 2025 tonight (4 April), as an all-new top five shook up the leaderboard, with home favourites Martin Fuchs and Leone Jei leading the way, putting in a dominant performance and nearly lifting the roof of the St Jakobshalle in Basel.

The second competition of the World Cup Finals was a 1.60m jump-off class, and Martin delivered a double-clear full of endeavour to finish 1.55sec ahead of Max Kühner and Elektric Blue in second (42.32sec), and over 5 sec clear of third-placed Alessandra Volpi and Gipsy Love (45.78sec).

Overnight leaders Julien Epaillard and Donatello d’Auge also made the jump-off but chose not to contest it, settling for sixth-place – though they remain at the top of the overall standings on 74 points heading into Sunday’s final.

A home win to remember

For both rounds, Martin Fuchs entered to a rapturous home crowd and a wall of Swiss flags. But the instant the bell rang, the atmosphere snapped to total silence.

In the first round, you could have heard a pin drop as the crowd held its breath, breaking it only to gasp when Leone Jei trailed a leg to rattle fence nine – and to gently shush an unfortunate spectator who dropped a glass bottle at precisely the wrong moment.

The tension climbed even higher in the six-strong jump-off, with every hoofbeat amplified in the silent arena. It felt a fitting backdrop for the kind of high-stakes moment that demands boldness, and Martin’s ride embodied that spirit – attacking the track with purpose to deliver a round full of heart in front of their home fans.

“It’s a very special victory for me, especially in front of this crowd,” Martin said. “In both rounds, Leone Jei was at his best, but I don’t think I’ve found my best yet, and there were a few little mistakes that he helped me out with.”

Martin, who was due to go second-last before Julien, added that he didn’t know before he went in that the Frenchman wouldn’t be jumping off: “I don’t think it would’ve changed my plans too much, I could see that Max was already very fast, and I wasn’t sure that the jump-off would suit me as much as him and Elektric B, because there’s a lot of turning in the middle of the course – which he’s very good at.

“But the risks I took worked out, and now, I’ll look at my videos, write down the things I can improve and try to deliver again on Sunday.”

Third to go, Max delivered the first double clear of the evening, with a composed round, which burst into life as he sped to the last, which he brushed but left standing.

“I’m happy with the result, but I’m also not too happy with my riding,” he said. “It didn’t feel super smooth, and then in the jump-off, I lost the stirrup at one point and missed the distance a little bit on the last, so there’s still a bit to improve on.”

In contrast, 24-year-old American Alessandra – 12th in the speed round yesterday (3 April) – clearly made a decision to aim for a clear, rather than take too many risks – and it paid off.

“Gipsy gave her all both days and has blown my expectations for the week already,” said Alessandra, who hasn’t hit a pole so far at the finals. “I’ve had her for around a year now. She’s incredibly talented and intelligent but a bit particular in how she likes to be ridden and treated in the stall, so it’s taken me and my team a while to get to know her – but things are coming together now.”

On her plan going into the jump-off, she added: “I saw the first couple of riders had rails, so I knew that a solid clear round would get us quite far, so I just planned to give her a nice ride, keep her confident, and keep the jump in her for Sunday.”

How the first round played out on day two of the showjumping World Cup Finals

The draw ran in reverse order of Thursday’s results (3 April), with Kuwait’s Ali Al Khorafi first into the ring. His challenge came undone early, clipping both the second and third fences and retiring on the approach to the fourth.

As is often the case, the second leg of the World Cup proved a real shake-up, stretching the field – early riders in particular found it tough going.

Georgia’s Shalva Gachechiladze fell between A and B of the combination at fence five but walked out of the arena unaided. His mount, Modest vd Vroente, treated the crowd to a couple of laps around the arena before being caught.

More drama quickly followed. Valeria Sokolova and Andrea Herck both retired after heavy contacts with the fences, and New Zealand’s Luke Dee and Gangster WW survived a close call after the upright at fence four.

It follows an inviting line into a triple bar, encouraging riders to build pace before the sharp turn to the combination – but Luke landed heavily, almost running out of room and crashing into the VIP seating. He recovered well, regaining balance to complete the course with 23 penalties.

Although there was no shortage of excitement, it wasn’t until the 11th combination that the crowd got their first clear – eventual fifth Daniel Coyle and Incredible delivered a foot-perfect round, to rapturous applause from the packed stands.

It was a gutsy effort, with Daniel sharp on the landings and turns, although Incredible, the scopey 12-year-old – who tackled the puissance at the London International Horse Show in December – nearly cleared the wing of the sixth fence in exuberant style.

However, clear rounds remained elusive, and by the break, only Hans-Dieter Dreher and Elysium had joined Daniel on a clear round. Richard Vogel (United Touch S) and Kevin Staut (Visconti du Telman) went close, but each hit the last.

Ben Maher and Lillie Keenan – second and third, respectively yesterday – ended on four faults apiece, while reigning champion Henrik von Eckermann looked on for a clear before knocking the penultimate fence.

What happens next?

The top 30 combinations progress to Sunday’s third and final leg of the World Cup Finals (6 April). Riders will face two rounds over a 1.60m track, starting at 2pm UK time, with the leader decided by cumulative faults across all three parts.

The points each rider has collected so far are now converted into penalties. This is calculated by taking the difference between their total points and the leader’s score and halving it.

So, in the race for the overall World Cup title, Julien Epaillard holds a narrow advantage, two faults ahead of Martin Fuchs and Henrik von Eckermann, while Ben Maher, Lillie Keenan and Kevin Staut sit just one penalty further back.

You may also enjoy reading…

‘I really had to give him confidence today’: Lottie Fry and Glamourdale seize victory in opening round of World Cup Final ‘Look closely, not away’: FEI World Cup Final organisers announce zero-tolerance policy on welfare violations

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now