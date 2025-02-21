



Organisers of the FEI World Cup Finals in Basel, Switzerland (2–6 April) have announced a zero-tolerance approach to misconduct, specifically targeting actions that compromise horse welfare, in partnership with an independent welfare organisation.

The announcement follows growing scrutiny of horse welfare in equestrian sport, with increasing calls for stricter monitoring at major events.

“We want to offer our main players, the horses, the best conditions so that they feel comfortable with us,” said Thomas Straumann, president of the board of directors for organisers Longines CHI Classics Basel.

“We all know how much the sport we love is under surveillance. Even if it is very difficult, we try everything we can not to provide a target for opponents of equestrian sport.

“That’s why we do not accept any misconduct among ourselves and, especially, towards the horses. We ask all officials, including our staff, to look closely, and not look away. We will comply with all rules and monitor them closely. Violations will be punished using all means available to us as organisers.

“We all hope that we don’t have to make use of these measures because all we want to see is fair sport – now, and in the future.”

As part of that commitment, Dr Straumann announced a partnership with independent horse welfare organisation R-haltenswert, founded by German entrepreneur Victoria Auracher and represented by André Hascher, chairman of the Breeding Association for German Horses.

Mr Hascher told H&H R-haltenswert will have “qualified professionals” – referred to as EQCs – monitoring the warm-up arenas throughout the event.

“The EQCs will not intervene directly with riders or FEI stewards,” he said. “They will conduct quality control from within the industry, communicating daily with the organiser, the stewards, and the FEI.

“In addition, we will have a large exhibition stand where we can be reached for personal conversations with all riders, visitors, press representatives, and other interested parties.”

Mr. Hascher added that findings will be shared in a press release at the end of the event and that several Olympians have privately voiced their support for the initiative.

Although the zero-tolerance policy marks a strong stance, FEI event organisers do not have the authority to disqualify or eliminate a rider – such decisions must be made by FEI officials, including the ground jury.

But organisers can escalate concerns regarding misconduct or welfare violations to FEI stewards, the ground jury, or veterinary officials, who have the power to take disciplinary action.

Switzerland has some of the world’s most stringent animal welfare laws, which operate independently of FEI regulations. The country’s Animal Welfare Act and Ordinance set clear restrictions on training methods and equipment, in some cases going beyond FEI rules.

As a result, organisers in Basel must navigate both international and national regulations, potentially adding another layer of scrutiny to how welfare violations are handled.

H&H has approached the FEI for its thoughts on the move.

