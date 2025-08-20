Time to give back to the sport Georgie Campbell loved as support scheme applications open





Applications are open for the first beneficiary of the trust set up in Georgie Campbell’s name, as it is “time to give back to the sport she loved”.

The Georgie Campbell Foundation, created in memory of the five-star event rider who suffered a fatal cross-country fall last year, is inviting riders to apply to become its first beneficiary.

The successful applicant will have to show their “requirement for support, ambition to progress and alignment with Georgie and the foundation’s core values of loving horses and the eventing community, determination, resilience and kindness”.

The two-year bursary includes one-to-one mentoring, training and business support tailored to the rider.

“We set up the foundation to give back to the sport Georgie loved,” said Georgie’s husband Jesse Campbell. “In addition to working to improve cross-country safety, we will provide the help that would have made it easier for young Georgie to set up her eventing business.

“The first beneficiary is going to be incredibly well supported as on top of the resources and network we are building, we’ve received some fantastic pledges of support; from Cooley Farm’s Richard Sheane, Equestrian Employers, horse feed, supplement and product companies and more.”

There will be opportunities for individuals to support the beneficiary programme at Defender Burghley Horse Trials (4-7 September), including a prize draw, auction and course-walk, as well as cross-country preview evening featuring panellists Jesse, Tom McEwen and assistant Burghley course-designer Andrew Heffernan. Tickets are available online.

To apply for the bursary, riders must be registered with British Eventing, have competed to three-star level and have an early-stage eventing business. The application form is on the foundation’s website and the closing date is 30 September.

Applications are open to riders of all nationalities but preference will be given to those who have not had substantial financial support or benefited from schemes such as the World Class programme.

