Thousands of new training opportunities to benefit riders and former racehorses





A new initiative with thousands of subsidised training opportunities and designed to support riders from the very first step of taking on a former racehorse is powering into action.

The Thoroughbred Aftercare Programme, set up by eventing and racing owner and investor David Howden, offers free online content with leading coaches across equestrian disciplines, and subsidised in-person training. Its aim is to enable more horses to live a rewarding life after retiring from racing.

At the launch at Ascot racecourse (20 December), Mr Howden said the programme’s aim is to give “really practical” advice on how and where to start with retraining a racehorse for a second career.

“As someone who is involved both in racing and eventing, I’m passionate about equine sport,” said Mr Howden, adding that the programme is designed to complement and fit with other initiatives, such as those by Retraining of Racehorses (RoR) and the British Horseracing Authority.

“By creating a nationwide, freely accessible support programme that also includes 2,000 subsidised training sessions a year, I hope we will see more horses leave racing safe in the knowledge that their pathway to becoming a riding horse will be as smooth and stress-free as possible.”

He added that this is a Howden family initiative, rather than the Howden Group. It draws on Mr Howden’s own experiences and a desire to deliver practical help for those looking for advice on taking on former racehorses.

“I’ve kick-started this, but I’m a big believer in collaboration and we would really love to open this up to others to be involved,” he said.

“This is of real scale, and if we can get more people to collaborate, we can really make it big and make a difference – and I think it is important for our industry. More people from the outside are looking in and seeing if what we’re doing in the industry is right or wrong, and I think we need to prove that we’ve got a positive message.”

The nationwide framework is designed to support people taking on former racehorses to enjoy any discipline, whether they are competitive or non-competitive riders. Its aim is to help riders better understand their horse – from the basics, such as feeding – and to help them through transitioning their former racehorses into riding horses.

It is led by director Justine Parker, with Lucy Jackson, Izzy Taylor and Laura Collett among top eventing names involved.

“I think if we can be interpreters for the thoroughbred – and in my role as a coach, I hope to be able to interpret to other people why they think the way they think, why they react the way they react – we can make them more accessible and dispel a few myths,” said Lucy.

Izzy added: “I’m incredibly lucky that I was brought up in a horsey family, so I didn’t have to pick up the phone; [support] was there for me and I’m very privileged in that respect. But there are people, in any sport, that are coming into it and need to learn – you don’t jump in a car and just drive it – it’s no different.”

H&H columnist Kim Bailey was among the racehorse trainers at the launch and welcomed the programme.

“I know from my own experience that the second most looked at page on my website is, ‘Where are they now?’ And [a good life after racing] is something we treasure and we work very hard to make sure it happens. But we need support, and this is going to be a huge bonus to us,” said Mr Bailey.

RoR managing director David Catlow said that the programme “is a fantastic addition” to the aftercare landscape and “complements RoR’s established initiatives”.

Helena Flynn, programme director of the British racing industry’s Horse Welfare Board, added: “This programme represents a significant step forward in ensuring that ex-racehorses transition successfully into fulfilling and rewarding lives with their new owners and riders. It’s inspiring to see the industry unite for the welfare and future of these incredible animals.”

