RDA centre given £5,000 for new ‘unicorn’, and more partnership news





The Riding for the Disabled Association’s (RDA) Unicorn Centre has received £5,000 to put towards a new horse.

The donation was given by members of Ferrum Masonic Lodge 1848, in collaboration with Freemasons Charity Yorkshire North and East Riding and the Masonic Charitable Foundation.

The Unicorn Centre’s chair of trustees Jackie Rubin said the money will be used towards “buying another ‘unicorn’” to add to its equine team.

“Finding exactly the right horse with a suitable size, temperament and age for our participants is paramount, so we will be starting the search right away so that we can take more riders from our long waiting list,” she said.

The Ferrum Lodge is a long-standing supporter of the Unicorn Centre. In 2019, it gave money towards the venue’s mechanical horse, Blackberry, and the Conway room, where he is kept.

Martin Eggermont, assistant provincial master of Yorkshire North and East Ridings Freemasons said: “The centre is an integral part of the local community. We fully support the work they do and hope this new horse will allow its further expansion of their activities.”

A presentation will be made when a suitable “unicorn” is found.

New approach to sponsorship

The organisers behind this year’s Agria Blenheim Palace International Horse Trials – host of the European Eventing Championships – is embracing a novel approach to sponsorship for 2025.

Sponsorship packages will be available via an interactive online auction for the 2025 fixture (18 to 21 September). It will include cross-country fences, hospitality lodges, and more.

A press release from organiser Stable Events said its team came up with the idea as “a fairer way to bring a wider range of brands and businesses on board to support the event and benefit their company”.

Auction lots will be available to view from 1 March. Bidding will run from 17 to 28 March.

Stable Events managing director James Gower said: “The task of organising the horse trials, particularly with the Agria FEI Eventing European Championship element of it, is vast.

“We want it to be as fair as possible and there may be businesses in Europe who we don’t know but who want to be involved. We are excited to be bringing this initiative to the equestrian world and to increase the chances of reaching a wider market to give them the opportunity to be part of this iconic event.

“We hope this is something that other events are able to adopt in the future to enhance the sponsorship opportunities and ultimately, the visitor experience.”

Five-figure sum to support menopause research

Online gambling operator Kindred Group has furthered its support of Women in Racing’s “Racing Home” initiative with a £50,000 investment towards menopause research.

The Racing Home project, which started in 2019, aims to make meaningful changes to the lives of working parents in the racing industry.

The menopause study involves working with those in the industry to gauge understanding of how it affects the female workforce, and what steps can be taken to support people at this stage of their life.

Dr Kate Clayton-Hathway, in affiliation with Oxford Brookes University’s business school, will create a working group this year. She will also look to work with Womenkind, Kindred’s employee network of women.

Lucy Gurney, chair of Women in Racing, said: “The Women in Racing team is proud of our partnership with Kindred and both grateful and delighted to be part of their unique approach to sport sponsorship through Racing Home. The number of working parents supported by Racing Home continues to increase its reach through its portal, grassroots ambassadors, podcasts, videos and groundbreaking post-pregnancy rehabilitation and support programme.”

She added: “Kindred’s generous support alongside the Racing Foundation, has enabled us to continue to make an impact in supporting parents and women of all ages. The impact of menopause now needs addressing in the racing industry and with Kindred’s funding, we can produce research that will meaningfully start the conversation.”

Kindred Group has now given a total of £100,000 to Racing Home since the project started in 2019.

Neil Banbury, chief commercial and marketing officer at Kindred said: “We have proudly worked with Women in Racing for a number of years, and it is an organisation that is delivering truly outstanding outcomes for a sport we all love.

“As a strong supporter of racing, Kindred is committed to ensuring the wider racing community feels the benefits of our footprint – and we are confident that this latest funding will deliver vital knowledge and understanding to help drive the Racing Home project to the next level.”

Lycetts renews long-standing sponsorship

Insurance broker Lycetts has renewed its sponsorship of the Grantham Cup at the Eventing Spring Carnival at Thoresby International (27 to 30 March).

The Lycetts Grantham Cup is the feature CCI4*-S section at the fixture, and has been sponsored by the firm since 2013. The broker will also present a £1,000 prize to the highest-ranked Lycetts-insured rider.

Zoe Wood, equine insurance divisional director at Lycetts, said: “We are delighted to continue our support of the Grantham Cup, an event that has become an essential stepping stone for elite riders ahead of the international five-star season.

“The introduction of our exclusive £1,000 prize last year was a great success, and we look forward to once again rewarding the highest-placed Lycetts-insured rider.”

Last year, Lycetts’ additional support of the equestrian community included donating £15,630 to the British Eventing Support Trust, as part of the Benefact Group’s Movement for Good awards.

Red Horse Products pledges commitment to charity

UK-based manufacturer Red Horse Products Ltd has committed to support equine charity HorseWorld in 2025.

Red Horse Productions made an initial £500 donation and will give 20p for every website order to the Bristol charity. It is also giving HorseWorld hoof care, skincare and wound support products, and there are a number of fundraising initiatives planned for the year.

HorseWorld chief executive Jo Coombs said: “Partnerships like this are absolutely essential to our work, especially today.

“The cost-of-living crisis has meant we’ve seen a massive increase in the number of horses in need and in the cost of providing those horses with the expert care they need, so this support from Red Horse Products is going to make a huge difference and will directly impact the lives of the horses and donkeys who need us most. We are so grateful to Louise and the whole team and look forward to working with them this year.”

Red Horse Products has also donated £250 and a supply of products to both Munchkins Miniature Shetland Rescue and Hampshire Spirit Horse Rescue.

