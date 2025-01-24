



British racecourses have committed to more than double their regular contributions to aftercare of former racehorses.

All 59 British racecourses have agreed to increase their donations to Retraining of Racehorses (RoR) from £100, to £270 per fixture.

“The increased contributions from British racecourses to RoR is a monumental step forward for the aftercare of former racehorses. This increase reflects the racing industry’s growing recognition of the responsibility it holds to its horses, not just during their careers but for the rest of their lives,” said RoR managing director David Catlow.

“RoR is actively engaging with other major stakeholders to explore how they can also increase their contributions to aftercare. Discussions are ongoing with key partners to secure additional support. It is only through full industry-wide support that the goals outlined in RoR’s strategy can be fully realised, benefiting all former racehorses.

“While the decision to increase contributions was the result of individual decisions by each racecourse, RoR is grateful to the Racecourse Association (RCA) for its facilitation in helping secure this important boost to the welfare of retired racehorses.”

On behalf of all racecourses, RCA chief executive David Armstrong said: “We are pleased to see all 59 British racecourses come together to support the future of former racehorses.

“The aftercare of these horses is a shared responsibility within the industry, and the increased funding is a clear signal of our commitment to ensuring that every racehorse is well cared for after its racing career.

“The collaboration between racecourses and RoR is vital in maintaining the integrity of the sport and ensuring a successful transition for horses once they retire from racing.”

Boost for Riding for the Disabled Association

The Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA) has been named charity of the year by Agria Blenheim Palace Horse Trials – host of the 2025 European Eventing Championships – and also by Harry Hall.

“The work that RDA does to provide transformative opportunities for individuals with disabilities through horses is truly inspiring,” said Blenheim Palace International Horse Trials event director, Katrina Midgley.

“We are proud to support their mission and look forward to raising awareness and funds for such a worthy cause during this prestigious event.”

RDA chief executive Michael Bishop said the charity is “delighted” to have been chosen by both the horse trials and Harry Hall.

“The demand for our services continues to grow. Nearly one in four of the UK population are disabled with a physical, mental health condition, or long-term illness that impacts their daily life, and despite the many benefits of physical activity and sport, disabled people still face significant barriers when trying to be active,” he said.

“RDA uses the unique connection with horses to provide riding, carriage driving, equestrian sport, equine therapy and non-ridden equine-assisted programmes that deliver life-changing impact.”

He added that RDA is “incredibly grateful” for the opportunities the partnerships will bring, to promote its mission and “raise vital funds so we can make an even greater impact”.

We are incredibly grateful for this opportunity to build our community of support and raise vital funds, so we can make an even greater impact.”

Harry Hall managing director Liz Hopper, said: “At Harry Hall, we are committed to championing causes that resonate with our valued One Club members, the equestrian community, and the Harry Hall team.

“[The RDA’s] incredible work in delivering life-changing experiences through horses resonates deeply with our values at Harry Hall. We’re committed to making equestrianism accessible for all and support RDA’s mission not just through fundraising, but by helping to raise awareness for the charity.”

Harry Hall has raised more than £45,000 for equine charities and good causes over the past six years.

Harry Hall supports former thoroughbreds

Harry Hall has also joined the Howden Way Thoroughbred Aftercare Programme (TAP) as an official supporting partner.

The aftercare programme is designed to support owners and riders through every step of the way when taking on a former racehorses.

Ms Hopper said the company is “thrilled” to partner with the aftercare programme.

“The comprehensive nature of TAP, from expert coaching to welfare support, aligns perfectly with our mission to serve the equestrian community and help play a vital role in supporting riders who take on an ex-racehorse,” she said. “We look forward to supporting the programme in every way that we can to not only meet but exceed its objectives.”

Maria Haig, head of marketing and communications for The Howden Way, added: “We are delighted to be welcoming Harry Hall as a programme partner and are looking forward to working alongside them to ensure the care and future of these incredible horses that leave racing each year.

“By working collaboratively we can make an even greater lasting impact and we feel extremely fortunate to have them not only supporting the programme but also the participating riders that are taking on ex-racehorses as their horse of choice.

“Harry Hall will be giving all our registered members a 90% discounted [One Club] bronze membership allowing riders access to big discounts across the online shop in addition to exclusive member benefits and early sales access for just £1 per year.”

Agria extends sponsorship

Insurer Agria has further expanded its extensive support of equestrian sport by taking on title sponsorship of Oasby’s affiliated eventing fixtures in 2025.

There are three Agria Oasby fixtures in the British Eventing (BE) calendar – 6 to 7 March, 18 to 19 April, and 18 to 19 October.

Agria will also continue its support of the Agria Lifetime Equine BE100 league, for which competitors can collect “points” at BEDE-organised events – plus some other supporting fixtures – and which culminates at Aspen Cooling Osberton International Horse Trials (2 to 5 October).

“We are proud to be continuing our support of the Agria 100 League for a fantastic third year,” said Agria UK chief executive Vicki Wentworth.

“As horse lovers ourselves, we recognise the dedication and hard work amateur riders put into eventing, and we wish all of the partnerships taking part in the series the best of luck. We’re also delighted to be kicking off the new season as title sponsors of Agria Oasby (1), (2) and (3).”

Event director Stuart Buntine added: “We have loved working with Agria over the past two seasons; their enthusiasm for the sport and equine welfare is certainly something that mirrors our own.

“As much as we’re sad to not have Shelford in the calendar any longer, we’re thrilled to have Agria join us at Oasby, and to have squeezed an extra event in there too!

“The Agria 100 League continues to go from strength to strength and we’re looking forward to another busy season of eventing.”

