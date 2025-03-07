Unsung hero who helped thousands of former racehorses wins prestigious award





A woman thanks to whom tens of thousands of former racehorses have brighter futures has been honoured with the prestigious Sir Colin Spedding Award.

Former Retraining of Racehorses (RoR) chief executive Di Arbuthnot was presented with the award, at the 35th National Equine Forum (NEF) yesterday (6 March), in recognition of her dedication to racehorse welfare.

“Through her leadership of the charity RoR for over 20 years, Di provided a pathway for thoroughbreds to have a meaningful life after racing,” an NEF spokesperson said.

“Di went on to set up and chair the International Forum for the Aftercare of Racehorses (IFAR). Due to Di’s foresight, dedication and ability to persuade, thousands of racehorses have secured comfortable and fulfilling lives post training, and tens of thousands now face assured futures.”

Di said she was thrilled to be given the prestigious award, which is given annually to an “exceptional unsung hero or heroine of the equestrian world”, and thanked the NEF.

“It was a privilege, 25 years ago, to become part of a charity that has helped many thoroughbreds have another career,” she said.

“Bringing awareness of their adaptability and their successes has helped change the way those both inside and outside of the industry look at the life of a thoroughbred. It would not have been possible without the commitment and foresight of the chairmen and trustees of RoR, particularly in those early days, as well as the dedication and hard work of a small team; I am delighted to accept this award on their behalf.”

Sir Colin Spedding was the founding chairman of the NEF and chaired it for 20 years until his death in 2012; the award was introduced in 2013, in his memory.

