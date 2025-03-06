



Fan favourite Paisley Park is set to delight crowds at the Cheltenham Festival once again as he returns in retirement to take part in the Retraining of Racehorses (RoR) parade.

The four-time Grade One winner, trained by Emma Lavelle, retired at the 2024 Cheltenham Festival, after his final run in the Grade One Stayers’ Hurdle – a race he contested on six occasions and won in 2019. He has since found a new home with Emma’s secretary Katrina Stanhope-White, and Katrina’s daughter, Jazz.

The 13-year-old gelding is now enjoying days out following hounds and is set to take part in the Tattersalls RoR show series qualifiers this year.

Paisley Park will be joined by 13 other former racehorses, including 2014 Grand National winner Pineau De Re and 2018 Cheltenham Gold Cup hero Native River.

“This parade showcases a variety of horses, many of whom excelled on the racecourse, while others have found success in their second careers,” said RoR managing director David Catlow.

“Regardless of size, shape, or ability, all are thriving and enjoying active retirements. These parades offer racegoers a firsthand look at the many post-racing opportunities available.

“While they highlight the care and commitment to retired racehorses in Great Britain, they also emphasise the need for continued support, as outlined in the RoR Strategy 2024-2026, to ensure every former racehorse has the opportunity for a well-supported life beyond racing, whatever path they take.”

The RoR parade will take place at 12.25pm on Tuesday (11 March), the opening day of the 2025 Festival (11 to 14 March).

The full line up includes:

Balthazar King – ridden by Michael Andrews

Bristol De Mai – ridden by Clare Lawes

Coneygree – ridden by Sara Bradstock

Elegant Escape – ridden by Lily Clothier

Kemboy – ridden by Rachel Sharp

Melon – ridden by Sophie Candy

Minella Rebellion – ridden by Katie Dashwood

Native River – ridden by Jazmin Hosgood

Paisley Park – ridden by Gabby Jones

Pineau De Re – ridden by Lizzie Brunt

Polydamos – ridden by Katy Llewellyn

Saphir Du Rheu – ridden by Charlotte Alexander

Sharjah – ridden by Abbie Hawkins

Wonga Swinger – ridden by Tori Thomas

