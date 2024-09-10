Former Cheltenham Gold Cup winner reigns as a show horse in Burghley main arena





Tom Malone’s 2018 Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Native River has booked his second Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) ticket by winning the SEIB Racehorse to Riding Horse qualifier at the 2024 Defender Burghley Horse Trials.

Ridden by Jazmin Hosgood, the chestnut gelding headed a 20-strong qualifying class before a large crowd in the main arena on the final day of Burghley. He adds this ticket to a SEIB Search For A Star pass achieved at Stoneleigh Park in May.

Ride judge Michaela Bowling said: “He went amazingly. He was an out-an- out show horse to ride.”

Conformation judge Stuart Campbell added: “It was the presentation, movement, balance, rhythm and self-carriage of the winner that set him apart. It is wonderful to see ex-racehorses becoming truly multi-purpose horses.”

Tom bought Native River as a four-year-old from a yard in Ireland after he had unseated his jockey in a point-to-point. During his career on the track, he won over £1m and was ridden by champion jockey Richard Johnson in many of his races. The now 14-year-old was trained by Colin Tizzard in Somerset and retired to Tom’s yard nearby.

“I’m as proud as I could be of this horse,” Tom said. “I get more pleasure than I can tell you out of this success. We set out with HOYS as our goal and he’s gone and done it.”

Jazmin said: “I used to work for Tom and have ridden Native River lots at home and out hunting. He is absolutely Tom’s baby. It was a big atmosphere today and he was just amazing. We also went Moreton show the day before and he won there, too.”

Jazmin rode at HOYS in 2012, when she won the SEIB Search For A Star riding horse and hack final.

“Native River goes out in the field every day and will do plenty of hacking before HOYS and hopefully a hunter trial,” she said. “He also won a big jockeys’ jumping competition with Harry Cobden a few weeks ago!”

