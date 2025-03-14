



The four-day 2025 Cheltenham Festival is preparing for its climax, following a dramatic first day (11 March) when first and second favourites for the Champion Hurdle, Constitution Hill and State Man, crashed out, plus an emotional day on Wednesday, and a first Stayers’ Hurdle victory for Rachael Blackmore yesterday. We now turn our attention to the final day with our Cheltenham day four tips.

If you’re wondering who to back in the big race on Friday 14 March, then don’t miss our Cheltenham Gold Cup tips below from horse racing experts who have shared their knowledge to help you navigate some of today’s seven races. Maybe you’ll pick a winner or two on the final day of jump racing extravaganza?

But whether you win or lose or you are simply happy to enjoy the spectacle, the Cheltenham Festival is a sporting event like no other. It is important that you gamble responsibly and you can read more advice on how to bet here. Are you ready? Let’s go!

Cheltenham Festival day four tips

Friday 14 March

Gibbs Island in the JCB Triumph Hurdle (1.20pm)

Trainer: Tom Lacey | Jockey: Stan Sheppard

Racing journalist Carl Evans says: “At a decent price, Gibbs Island is worth an each-way bet. He has more speed in his pedigree than many of his rivals and is unbeaten in two starts for Tom Lacey.”

Hello Neighbour in the JCB Triumph Hurdle (1.20pm)

Trainer: Gavin Cromwell | Jockey: Keith Donoghue

H&H racing editor Jennifer Donald says: “An improving four-year-old who will have to get past smart British contenders East India Dock and Lulamba, but jockey Keith Donoghue says he’s the horse he’s most looking forward to riding at this year’s Cheltenham Festival. The fitting of a hood seemed to help the exuberant youngster settle better last time out and he powered home to win a Grade One at the Dublin Racing Festival. A very likeable, classy ex-Flat horse who could be very smart indeed.”

Cheltenham Gold Cup tips

If you are looking to try and pick a winner from the feature race of the day, we’re here to help with our Cheltenham Gold tips. Can the remarkable Glaopin Des Champs win a third consecutive Cheltenham Festival Gold Cup?

Galopin Des Champs in the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup (4pm)

Trainer: Willie Mullins | Jockey: Paul Townend

ITV pundit Ruby Walsh says confidently of the second of his Cheltenham Festival tips: “Galopin des Champs will win the Boodles Gold Cup on Friday. He’s the best we’ve seen for a while and he’ll enter the history books by making it three in a row.”

Corbetts Cross in the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup (4pm)

Trainer: Emmet Mullins | Jockey: Jack Kennedy

Racing journalist Carl Evans says: “It’s impossible to oppose Galopin Des Champs but he will be a very short price and Corbetts Cross each-way could be a good bet.”

Inothewayurthinkin in the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup (4pm)

Trainer: Gavin Cromwell | Jockey: Mark Walsh

Racing journalist Tom Peacock says: “Last year’s Kim Muir scorer has been feeling his way in open company this season. Interesting his connections added him back into the Gold Cup field and he’s a decent alternative to the favourite.”

