The Cheltenham Gold Cup is a Grade One National Hunt steeplechase, run over 3 miles 2.5 furlongs with 22 fences, that is held on the final day of the Cheltenham Festival in March. It is the most prestigious race at the Festival, which runs from Tuesday-Friday on the second week in March, and a massive highlight of the National Hunt season.

Notable previous winners

Golden Miller: he won five consecutive Gold Cups from 1932 to 1936 and in 1934 became the only horse ever to win the Aintree Grand National and the Gold Cup in the same season.

Cottage Rake: he won three consecutive Gold Cups from 1948-1950.

Arkle: he won three consecutive Gold Cups in 1963-1965.

L’Escargot: he won the Gold Cup twice in 1970 and 1971.

Best Mate: he won the Gold Cup three times in 2002-2004, the first three-timer since Arkle.

The history of the Cheltenham Gold Cup

The first horse race known as the Cheltenham Gold Cup was a flat race run over three miles during a three-day meeting in 1819 and won by a horse called Spectre. The race was run on a course on Cleeve Hill, which overlooks the current Cheltenham racecourse site. The races on Cleeve Hill became popular over the next decade and then interest diminished as steeplechasing became popular.

On 12 March 1924 the Gold Cup was first run as a chase race at Prestbury Park. The winner was a horse called Splash and he took home prize money of £685.

It was not until some years later that the Cheltenham Festival and the Gold Cup became the prestigious events that they are today.

